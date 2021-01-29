Hazardous outlook issued ahead of wintry activity

Sunday’s NWS forecast includes a 90% chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning, followed by a 60% chance of rain after 9 a.m. The high will be near 42. Sunday night, the weather service predicts a 30% chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., followed by a 30% chance of rain and snow showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 33 degrees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, the NWS forecasts a 30% chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then a 30% chance of rain showers from 8-11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the day’s high temperature will be near 45.

Locally based Foothills Action Network gives most of Burke County a 50% chance of seeing trace or more amounts of frozen precipitation, including snow, sleet or freezing rain. The northern tip of the county is given a 70% chance while the far southeastern portion is in the 30% range.

Most of McDowell County falls into the 50% category, with its northern portion also at 70%. The story is the same in Caldwell, ranging from 50-70%. Most of Alexander County has a 50% chance, with its extreme southeastern portion falling into a 10% range. Catawba County’s northern portion is at 50% while the majority of the county is in the 30% range.