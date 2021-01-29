Hazardous outlook issued ahead of wintry activity

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook ahead of wintry weather impacting Burke County from Saturday night through Monday.
Along with greater Burke and the Burke mountains, the outlook covers the North Carolina counties of Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey.
“A wintry mix is expected to develop across portions of the mountains, northern foothills and northwest Piedmont of North Carolina (from) Saturday night into Sunday,” the outlook read. “Significant accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible, mainly across the northern mountains. Precipitation is expected to change to rain in most areas by Sunday afternoon.
“As colder air filters back into the area Sunday night, snow showers are expected to develop across the mountains and continue into Monday and Monday night. Additional snow accumulations will be possible during this time, especially in the high elevations along the Tennessee border.”
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Saturday night calls for a 30% chance of rain before 11 p.m., followed by a 70% chance of likely rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. and then likely rain, snow and sleet after 4 a.m. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than ½ inch is possible. Conditions are projected as cloudy with a low temperature around 33 degrees.
Sunday’s NWS forecast includes a 90% chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning, followed by a 60% chance of rain after 9 a.m. The high will be near 42. Sunday night, the weather service predicts a 30% chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., followed by a 30% chance of rain and snow showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 33 degrees.
On Monday, the NWS forecasts a 30% chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then a 30% chance of rain showers from 8-11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the day’s high temperature will be near 45.
Locally based Foothills Action Network gives most of Burke County a 50% chance of seeing trace or more amounts of frozen precipitation, including snow, sleet or freezing rain. The northern tip of the county is given a 70% chance while the far southeastern portion is in the 30% range.
Most of McDowell County falls into the 50% category, with its northern portion also at 70%. The story is the same in Caldwell, ranging from 50-70%. Most of Alexander County has a 50% chance, with its extreme southeastern portion falling into a 10% range. Catawba County’s northern portion is at 50% while the majority of the county is in the 30% range.
The northern tips of Rutherford and Cleveland counties are at 50%, their middle portions are at 30% and the southern ends of both counties sit at 10%. Lincoln County mainly is in the 30% range, with its far southeastern end in the 10% range.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.
