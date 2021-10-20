HCS celebrates the Hickory Trail in Fall Concert

In 2014, Hickory residents voted in favor of a $40 million bond measure that would fund multiple city revitalization projects to improve infrastructure and economic development. According to its website, the city also secured an additional $50 million grant to “expand and enhance the urban trail system known as the Hickory Trail.” Seven years later, evidence of progress on these projects is visible throughout the city. Things are coming together. Similarly, after an 18-month break from in-person rehearsals and performances, the Hickory Choral Society is also coming together. Adhering to local, state, and federal guidelines for in-person gatherings, HCS resumed rehearsals in August and began to work on their Fall Concert entitled Walking Together. The performance will take place just steps from the soon-to-be-completed City Walk portion of the Hickory Trail. Special thanks to concert underwriters the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the City of Hickory.