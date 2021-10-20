HCS celebrates the Hickory Trail in Fall Concert

HICKORY -- Join the Hickory Choral Society for their Fall Concert on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. outside Under the Sails on Union Square in Downtown Hickory. This concert is free and open to the public.
In 2014, Hickory residents voted in favor of a $40 million bond measure that would fund multiple city revitalization projects to improve infrastructure and economic development. According to its website, the city also secured an additional $50 million grant to “expand and enhance the urban trail system known as the Hickory Trail.” Seven years later, evidence of progress on these projects is visible throughout the city. Things are coming together. Similarly, after an 18-month break from in-person rehearsals and performances, the Hickory Choral Society is also coming together. Adhering to local, state, and federal guidelines for in-person gatherings, HCS resumed rehearsals in August and began to work on their Fall Concert entitled Walking Together. The performance will take place just steps from the soon-to-be-completed City Walk portion of the Hickory Trail. Special thanks to concert underwriters the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the City of Hickory.
The concert titled “Walking Together” will open with André Thomas’s “I Hear America Singing.” The original text and tune celebrate our return to in-person singing. The selection also includes the African American Spiritual “Walk Together, Children,” a title and conviction that inspired the concert’s programing. Other selections tied to the walking/journeying/travel theme in the mostly-pops program include “Walking on Sunshine,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe,” and “Don’t Stop Believing,” the number-one hit by the band Journey.
The concert will also highlight “togetherness” through the performance of popular music and Broadway tunes with inspiring messages such as “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “You Raise Me Up,” “You Will Be Found” (from Dear Evan Hanson), “What a Wonderful World,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (from Carousel).
The Hickory Choral Society last sang for a live audience in December 2019. We appreciate all of you who “walked together” with us during our season of virtual programming, but we cannot wait to share with you the gift of live singing accompanied by a live full orchestra. For your safety and ours, 100% of HCS singers and staff are fully vaccinated. We encourage concert goers to social distance when possible and wear masks when in close proximity to attendees from another household.
Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences with a diverse repertoire of excellent choral music. The Hickory Choral Society provides this region with a series of exciting and well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas Concerts. The group has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony, and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, Portsmouth and London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland. In April of 2019, the Hickory Choral Society completed a concert tour of Austria and the Czech Republic, performing in Salzburg, Vienna and Prague. The HCS Founding Conductor J. Don Coleman retired at the end of 2019 and following a nationwide search Dr. Ryan Luhrs became the Artistic Director/Conductor. The Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.