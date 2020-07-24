Health care system debuts outpatient behavioral health programs

MARION - Anxiety and depression are contributors to overall health, yet the country continues to struggle with a serious mental health crisis now exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rural areas are particularly challenged for access to behavioral health services, as well as the stigma surrounding behavioral health issues. Left untreated, behavioral health problems can lead to loss of employment and relationships, incarceration and even death.
In response to the crisis, Mission Hospital McDowell has established an Outpatient Behavioral Health Program, which started providing services on June 1. Its two distinct components are tailored to the community’s needs.
The Depression and Anxiety Clinic is an 8-12-week program that includes confidential individual and group therapy with up to 12 people for those struggling with depression and anxiety, as well as medication management by a Mission Health psychiatrist. A referral from a primary care or psychiatric provider is necessary to participate, because after the program, participants return to their care.
The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Intensive Outpatient Program is designed specifically for individuals who have received a dual diagnosis of a mental health condition(s) and addiction. Self-referrals are accepted for this 5-8-week program.
Tiffany Bush, who is credentialed in clinical addiction and counseling, is the Program Coordinator for the Outpatient Behavioral Health Program, and brings specialized knowledge as a mental health practitioner to her work with participants, as well as deep insight into the challenges they grapple with.
“We’re excited to offer these services because we know our community members are seeking them,” Bush said. “Providers in the Mission Hospital McDowell Emergency Room, Mission My Care Now and our primary care practices see many of their patients struggling with mental health issues, and they simply can’t provide the focused mental health services these patients need.”
She said the need for behavioral health care far outstrips the availability of services in the best of times, and COVID-19 has brought these issues to the forefront even more, as it has amplified many uncertainties about the future, financial stress due to job loss, isolation and a loss of control. She provides highly individualized counseling to the Anxiety and Depression Clinic participants, while working to normalize what they’re going through.
“Every person processes stress differently, and that can show up as sadness, lack of energy, anger and other emotions,” Bush said. “We try to help them develop coping skills and adapting strategies so they can live more purposefully.”
The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Intensive Outpatient Program is for those whose ability to be functional in their daily lives has decreased significantly, and adds that many programs address one problem or the other, but not typically both, as this one does.
“We create individualized treatment plans for these patients too, with equal weight given to reaching and maintaining sobriety and coping effectively with managing their mental health diagnoses,” Bush said. “Patients partake in three group therapy sessions per day, three times a week and, as with the depression and anxiety program, medication management is overseen by a board-certified psychiatrist.”
Due to COVID-19, the programs are virtual at this time, but all use technology to protect patient information and conversation. Bush finds that many patients welcome getting tele-counseling, as it reduces obstacles to accessing care like having to find childcare or transportation in order to attend therapy, but an in-person session is a possibility, and safety measures are in place, including social distancing and masking.
“If a person doesn’t have a device or doesn’t like doing therapy that way, we can arrange a one-on-one meeting at our 500 Rankin Drive building, providing masks are worn, social distancing is observed and the person is screened properly before entering our building,” she said.
Bush wants community members to know that seeking help for mental health issues isn’t something to feel shame about, and that a diagnosis doesn’t define a person.
“Mental health struggles are part of the human condition,” she said. “Everyone experiences them at one point or another, and it’s important to know that you’re not alone. It’s really beneficial to have someone to talk with who’s unbiased and not involved in your life like a friend or family member is, and who can break goals down so they’re simple and attainable. Mental health professionals provide empathy, support and suggestions that help people figure out how to do things differently, as opposed to trying to ‘fix’ a situation.”
For more information on the Outpatient Behavioral Health Program, call 828-655-2585 or visit https://bit.ly/30GwHbi.
To prevent people from delaying in seeking medical care due to financial constraints, HCA Healthcare and Mission Health have set up a free and confidential Unemployed Health Insurance Hotline with patient benefit advisors to help people navigate their options when faced with financial hardship from loss of insurance. The hotline number is 833-541-5757.
