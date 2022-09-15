Health department clears up confusion on Medicaid Transformation

Because of Medicaid Transformation in North Carolina, it appears there is some confusion about what insurances the Burke County Health Department accepts for vaccines and other services.

But Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise is hoping to clear up the confusion for Medicaid clients.

North Carolina Medicaid Transformation was enacted on July 1 and gives Medicaid recipients the ability to choose a plan from five insurance options. In 2015, the state General Assembly enacted Session Law 2015-245 that allowed the state to contract with insurance companies to manage the Medicaid program.

Now, instead of a Medicaid card, Medicaid recipients have insurance cards with the name of the insurance company managing their care. One of those is United Healthcare.

Scalise said the health department doesn’t accept regular United Healthcare insurance but it does accept United Healthcare Medicaid managed care. So essentially, if someone is on Medicaid and has a card from one of the five insurance companies, the health department will accept it, he said.

Under the North Carolina Medicaid Managed Care health plans, the Burke County Health Department accepts the Medicaid insurance plans of Healthy Blue of NC (BCBS), United Healthcare of NC Inc., Wellcare of NC Inc., AmeriHealth Caritas NC Inc., Carolina Complete Health and Partners Health.

Scalise said there has been some confusion over the cards, particularly as parents have been getting their children vaccinated ahead of the start of school. Schools in Burke County started Aug. 29.

The health department said all school-ready vaccines are covered under these plans.

“Vaccinations are an important part of back-to-school success and overall health and well-being,” the health department said in a release. “Vaccine-preventable diseases such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles, pertussis (whooping cough), and others are still seen across North Carolina. Keeping children up to date on vaccinations is the best way to keep them healthy and reduce unnecessary absences from school.”

Scalise said he wants people to understand what insurance they have and clear up any confusion about the Medicaid Transformation. He said the health department will answer any questions people may have about their Medicaid insurance.

For answers to questions about insurance, vaccine eligibility or to schedule vaccinations, call the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150. Those interested in signing up for a Medicaid health plan, visit https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/health-plans.