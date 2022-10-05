Health department fall festival slated for Saturday

The Burke County Health Department will hold its Family Fall Festival on Saturday with entertainment, local food trucks, vendors, blood pressure screenings and information about resources in the community.

The fall festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Burke County Health Department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.

The health department says the festival is an event where people can receive information about services offered in Burke County.

Chae Moore, public information officer for the health department, said more than 20 community partners will be setting up and providing information regarding services and resources available to Burke County residents. She said people can come out to the festival and get connected within their community.

Some of the services and resources that will be at the festival include UNC Health Blue Ridge, Burke Substance Abuse Network, Burke Cooperative Extension and Western Piedmont Community College.

Entertainment at the festival will include a bouncy house, and TOSS will provide a watercolor painting activity for kids. Game stations will be set up for kids and their families with prizes given, a family photo booth will be available and every adult will receive one raffle ticket upon entry to the festival that can be used for the raffle baskets, Moore said.

Local food trucks that will be onsite are The Rolling Red Shed food truck, LC Coffee Shack and Sweet Tooth Italian Ice, and local baked goods will be for sale, Moore said.

Vendors at the event will be Dragonfly Apothecary, Maria’s Creations, D&L Candles, Kristy’s Boutique and Jewelries and C2 Life Plant-Based Meal Prep Company. In addition, Burke County Animal Services will be there with animals available for adoption, Moore said.

The festival is free of charge.

To find out more about the health department, visit www.burkenc.org/1221/Health-Department.