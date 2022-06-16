Health Department nurse accepted for leadership fellows program

A Burke County Health Department nurse has been accepted to be part of a leadership program she’s hoping will translate into helping more people in the county.

Ashley Jarrett, communicable disease and community outreach nurse for the health department, has been accepted into the 2022 Jim Bernstein Community Health Leadership Fellows Program. The purpose of the Jim Bernstein Community Health Leadership Fellows Program is to develop future leaders to work in and improve the health of rural and under-served communities in North Carolina, according to a release from the health department.

The program supports the belief that everyone has the right to health care, care should be delivered in a respectful, effective and efficient manner, and the health care system belongs to the communities where people live and providers practice, the release said.

“Ashley is one of our brightest young stars at BCHD. Her work in Burke County has already helped many people and prevented disease,” Danny Scalise, director of the Burke County Health Department, told The News Herald. “The Jim Bernstein Community Health Leadership Fellows Program will help Ashley expand her current knowledge while developing her leadership capabilities. It’s truly an honor for a member of our team to receive such an accolade.”

Fellowships were awarded to up-and-coming health professionals from a variety of disciplines, the release said.

In addition to providing educational opportunities and individual mentoring, the two-year program will provide Jarrett with $3,000 each of the two years to be used on her project.

Jarrett had to submit a project when she applied for the program. Her project is the Burke Street Medicine Team, which is a rotating health care team from various disciplines of medicine who will visit those in under-served communities such as the homeless, she said.

Jarrett joined the health department in 2020, and since that time she has pushed aside the barriers traditional health care systems create to provide a model of care that is innovative, adaptive, collaborative and engaging to further expand the comprehensive care delivered, according to a release from the health department.

Part of that innovative, adaptive and collaborative work started in August, when Jarrett went out to homeless camps for three days to vaccinate them against hepatitis A. She was part of a team that included another health department nurse, county EMS staff and Morganton Department of Public Safety officers. Burke County led the state in hepatitis A cases, according to a previous News Herald story.

The hepatitis A outbreak mostly affected the homeless, IV drug users and men who have sex with men.

Jarrett has taken that initial effort and extended it to taking health care to homeless camps and shelters.

She said they’re doing a rotation of providers so it’s not just going to be focused on hepatitis A. It will be various volunteer providers of some sort, either health care related or housing related, to their front doors, Jarrett said.

Jarrett said the current health care system in the U.S. is based on acute care and not chronic care, and it’s leaving a mass population behind. “And that’s not OK,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett grew up in McDowell County and saw firsthand how rural health and socioeconomics contribute to health outcomes, the health department release said.

She hopes the program can help her reach out to other communities that are falling through the cracks and make her efforts sustainable.

“I’m pretty excited about this,” Jarrett said about her acceptance into the program. “And I’ve gotten a lot of support from partners, you know, my friends. Essentially everyone I’ve worked with and collaborated with has been really excited for me to get this and that is, in itself, very rewarding, very uplifting, very supportive and reassuring.”

The Burke Street Medicine Team is always looking for volunteers from the medical community.

Any medical professionals who want to volunteer with the team can call Jarrett at 828-764-9184 or email her at ashley.jarrett@burkenc.org.