Health department partners with Public Safety, nonprofits to battle Hepatitis A outbreak

But she wants these kits to mean something more for the connection between the health department and people experiencing homelessness.

“This isn’t just a Band-Aid fix,” Jarrett said. “I’m trying to build a relationship to eventually broaden the help topics throughout the years. Right now, we’re addressing hep A with the homeless population, but at some point, I would like to address further issues that they struggle with.”

She also hopes it will help educate the community on some of the struggles those experiencing homelessness go through on a daily basis.

“A person struggling with unstable housing, their focus is not the same as ours,” Jarrett said. “They will push off their health care because they need to find where they’re going to sleep or where they’re going to eat … it seems easy for us, but that’s a hard thing for them, so if we can help them out, that’s important to me.”

Whisnant, who has worked closely with people experiencing homelessness in his position at MDPS, said the pandemic has further isolated those residents, and that MDPS was glad to partner with other groups to help out.