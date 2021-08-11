Health department partners with Public Safety, nonprofits to battle Hepatitis A outbreak

The Burke County Health Department is partnering with multiple local groups to help combat the Hepatitis A outbreak that is ravaging the area.
Ashley Jarrett, a registered nurse who works in the communicable disease department of the county health department, said hepatitis A is rampaging through certain populations, including those experiencing homelessness. Burke County currently has the highest rate of hepatitis A transmission in the state, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
“When you’re struggling with unstable housing, your basic needs include ‘am I going to eat tonight, do I have enough to drink, and where am I going to sleep?’” Jarrett said. “That’s their main goals every day, is finding those three things, so hygiene, personal care, their health, all fall to the wayside because they’re worried about just basic survival.”
And when hygiene gets put on the backburner, it makes catching hepatitis A easier.
“If you’re not even able to wash your hands or sanitize your hands, you’re giving yourself a big risk,” Jarrett said. “If you’re not even able to have clean food to eat, you’re putting yourself at a bigger risk. If you’re sleeping in a group because it’s cold and you need to stay warm at night, you’re putting yourself at risk.”
Capt. Jason Whisnant at the Morganton Department of Public Safety got connected with Jarrett after he spoke with Chae Moore, public health education supervisor at the health department, at a recent Partnership for Change meeting.
They got together at MDPS headquarters and were able to brainstorm the idea to pass out hygiene kits that will have items to help meet basic needs of those experiencing homelessness, along with some information on the importance of hygiene and how hepatitis A is spread.
“I can’t solve all of the basic needs, but I was thinking maybe I could get the community together and we could all pitch in what portion you can and help someone who’s just focusing on their basic needs, help them to alleviate some of the pressure of contracting infectious diseases or viruses or conditions,” Jarrett said.
Whisnant helped coordinate a relationship with the Burke County United Way, which donated 48 hygiene kit bags, and the Community Foundation of Burke County, who donated $500 to help fill the kits.
“The health department has really taken a proactive approach to reaching out to community partners in an effort to help reduce the impact of hepatitis A with the homeless population,” Whisnant said.
The hygiene kits will be tailored to address the methods of transmission that are largely causing the outbreak. Jarrett said she’ll be including condoms to help combat sexual transmission, toothbrushes so people won’t have to share them and hand sanitizer, soap and wash cloths to help people keep their hands clean.
But she wants these kits to mean something more for the connection between the health department and people experiencing homelessness.
“This isn’t just a Band-Aid fix,” Jarrett said. “I’m trying to build a relationship to eventually broaden the help topics throughout the years. Right now, we’re addressing hep A with the homeless population, but at some point, I would like to address further issues that they struggle with.”
She also hopes it will help educate the community on some of the struggles those experiencing homelessness go through on a daily basis.
“A person struggling with unstable housing, their focus is not the same as ours,” Jarrett said. “They will push off their health care because they need to find where they’re going to sleep or where they’re going to eat … it seems easy for us, but that’s a hard thing for them, so if we can help them out, that’s important to me.”
Whisnant, who has worked closely with people experiencing homelessness in his position at MDPS, said the pandemic has further isolated those residents, and that MDPS was glad to partner with other groups to help out.
“It’s folks that are in our community, a vulnerable population, it’s an at-risk population,” Whisnant said. “We continue to serve those folks as well, and any way we can help out and help relieve human suffering … we’re willing to partner with other agencies to make that happen.”
The hygiene kits will be distributed later this month when MDPS officers along with the health department will head to homeless camps around Burke County. The hepatitis A vaccine also will be offered, but it won’t be mandatory for someone to receive a kit.
The health department is accepting donations of items at its location on East Parker Road and at MDPS headquarters on College Street. Hand sanitizer, no rinse bath wipes, wash cloths, travel soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bug spray, water bottles and masks all are items the department is hoping to include in the kits.
Monetary donations also will be accepted, and anyone who wants to make a donation can call Jarrett in her office at 828-764-9184.
