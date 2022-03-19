Health director: COVID-19 numbers trending in right direction

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears Burke County might be able to come out on the other side of it soon.

The Burke County Health Department reported 16 new cases between March 11 and Friday. It reported 131 active cases on Friday with a 1.63% positivity rate.

“So right now, our numbers are trending in the right direction,” Danny Scalise, Burke County health director, said Friday. “We are cautiously optimistic that we’re coming out of this and that COVID-19 will end up in an endemic phase that will be not too dissimilar from influenza. So, we don’t know entirely what that’s going to look like.”

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Friday that it has no COVID-19 patients in the hospital. It also reports nine patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

Since the first case of the virus was reported March 24, 2020, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 338 Burke County residents. The virus has infected 27.9% of the county’s population, with a total of 25,253 residents testing positive and a total population of 90,565 based on 2020 census figures. Of those infected, 1,604 residents had to be hospitalized, according to the health department.