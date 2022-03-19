Health director: COVID-19 numbers trending in right direction

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears Burke County might be able to come out on the other side of it soon.
The Burke County Health Department reported 16 new cases between March 11 and Friday. It reported 131 active cases on Friday with a 1.63% positivity rate.
“So right now, our numbers are trending in the right direction,” Danny Scalise, Burke County health director, said Friday. “We are cautiously optimistic that we’re coming out of this and that COVID-19 will end up in an endemic phase that will be not too dissimilar from influenza. So, we don’t know entirely what that’s going to look like.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Friday that it has no COVID-19 patients in the hospital. It also reports nine patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Since the first case of the virus was reported March 24, 2020, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 338 Burke County residents. The virus has infected 27.9% of the county’s population, with a total of 25,253 residents testing positive and a total population of 90,565 based on 2020 census figures. Of those infected, 1,604 residents had to be hospitalized, according to the health department.
“Our daily infections are significantly down from not too long ago,” Scalise said. “So you know, the way I’m seeing it here is we are headed in that direction. The CDC is not, at this time, tracking a variant of concern that we should be holding our breath for. So if all of that stays, we’ll be out of this pandemic. I just got my fingers crossed because, you know, our vaccination rate in Burke County is still pretty low. Yeah. And has been throughout the whole thing,”
The health department said at its COVID-19 briefing Friday that a lot has happened over the last two years since the first case was reported.
“It’s challenging to process all the changes that have occurred over this short but long period of time, but one thing remains true: Burke County and its community members are resilient,” the briefing said. “At Burke County Health Department we want (to) thank our community for their continued support during these trying times and for allowing us to provide you with accurate public health information and recommendations. Our highest priority is the health and well-being of all citizens of Burke County. As we move into a new week, with hopefully the worst behind us, let us reflect on the significance (March 24) brings; the lives that have been lost, and the bright future that lies ahead.”
As for statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,740 new cases of the virus Friday and a positivity rate of 2.3%. It also reported 723 people hospitalized across the state. The state death toll from the virus as of Friday is 23,058 people.
The health department briefing said that as of March 4, the repeal of the Emergency Temporary Standard for Health stated that weekly mandated testing is no longer required. So effective Monday, the health department will no longer be offering weekly mandated testing.
Burke County Health Department staff members, who have continuous face-to-face interaction with patients and/or clients, will continue to wear a face covering, the briefing said. The department is asking those coming in for appointments to wear one as well.
The health department is conducting COVID-19 testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, according to the department.
The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the department’s public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.