Health fair for Medicaid clients set for Tuesday

The Burke County Department of Social Services is hosting a health fair expo Tuesday for Medicaid recipients to learn about the Medicaid transformation process.

The health fair expo is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burke County Department of Social Services, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker is coordinating the event with the county DSS. NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker provides services to help NC Medicaid recipients learn about their NC Medicaid health care options, find information about health care options and primary care providers, and enroll in a health care option.

Enrollment for Medicaid tailored plans starts Monday. Tailored plans will start Dec. 1, according to NCDHHS.

Amanda Grady, economic service program administrator for Burke County Department of Social Services, said the health fair expo is for Medicaid recipients who have questions about managed care and who those providers are and what they offer. Some of the providers/vendors include Partners, United Health Care, Well Care, Healthy Blue and AmeriHealth, she said.

Jerry Anderson, outreach specialist for the North Carolina Enrollment Broker, said representatives from the five Managed Care Health Plans will be available at the health fair to answer questions about benefits and provisions that are available to beneficiaries beyond what they already receive from standard Medicaid.

Grady said representatives from each vendor will be at the health fair to help clients navigate through managed care and let them know what each one of vendors provide.

Anderson said the North Carolina Ombudsman and the representative for the upcoming Tailored Plan, and Partners Health to assist the behavioral health community will be at the event. Several local community-based organizations also will be there, along with the Burke Health Department and High Country Community Health, he said.

In addition, Anderson said the Hot Shots Coffee Truck will be there for breakfast coffee and DIG N DAWGS Hot Dog and BBQ food truck will be there for lunch.