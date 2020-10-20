Health officials plead for the sick to stay home

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services distributed updated guidance for places of worship and religious services. To read the information on the updated guidance, visit the Burke County Health Department’s Facebook page and refer to the Oct. 19 post or visit Burke County’s website at www.burkenc.org and scroll to News & Announcements and look for the Oct. 19 post.

Also, NCDHHS sent out information about a new rent and utility assistance program announced on Oct. 15. The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.

To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.

Local and state health officials continue to plead with residents to observe guidelines to prevent the continued spread of the virus.