Health officials plead for the sick to stay home

Burke County added another 21 cases of COVID-19 to its total on Tuesday.
The county health department reported a total of 2,838 cases, up from 2,817 cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed on Tuesday that of the total cases, 2,384 people who have contracted the virus in the county have recovered. It also showed there are currently 11 county residents who are hospitalized due to the virus.
Since the first case was reported on March 24, 263 residents have had to be hospitalized because of the virus, which makes up 9.3 percent of the total cases.
The county has previously reported 51 deaths due to the virus.
Close contact is overwhelmingly the reason for the spread of the virus in Burke County, according to the dashboard.
The county health department said they need people who are sick with anything to stay at home until they are well.
“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason,” the briefing said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services distributed updated guidance for places of worship and religious services. To read the information on the updated guidance, visit the Burke County Health Department’s Facebook page and refer to the Oct. 19 post or visit Burke County’s website at www.burkenc.org and scroll to News & Announcements and look for the Oct. 19 post.
Also, NCDHHS sent out information about a new rent and utility assistance program announced on Oct. 15. The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
Local and state health officials continue to plead with residents to observe guidelines to prevent the continued spread of the virus.
State officials have said that as the numbers continue to move in the wrong direction, it is more important than ever that all North Carolinians use the tools available to slow the spread of the virus: wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting at least 6 feet from others and washing your hands often. Masks have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially if worn correctly and collectively, the department says. It has information on the effectiveness of masks at https://bit.ly/3dA7hlK.
NCDHHS reported 1,578 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state Tuesday for a total of 248,750 cases with a daily precent positive rate of 7.4 percent.
Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reported Monday that 218,541 cases are presumed to be recovered.
The department reported a total of 3,992 deaths with 1,203 people in the state currently hospitalized.
NCDHHS says anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
