A local healthcare provider conducted a free wellness fair for faculty and staff members of a Morganton school.

Held March 8 and 15, the wellness fair, provided by Carolina Chiropractic gave teachers and staff members at the North Carolina School for the Deaf spinal screenings and mini massages. Approximately 40-50 NCSD staff members participated in the initiative, according to Katelyn Boltz, director of student health service for NCSD.

“It is important for the school to have wellness opportunities for the staff and teachers to promote the importance of self-wellness and to give back to our staff,” she said. “When staff feel better, they tend to project that positive feeling onto their work and everyday life, thus creating a more positive work environment, which is not only a benefit for themselves but also the students and community we serve.”

Boltz pointed to the stresses and frustrations of the teaching profession and said this was a good way to show them how much the school values their service.

“Teaching is not an easy job and none of us would be where we are today without teachers,” she said. “Opportunities such as a wellness clinic give us a chance to show our gratitude and how much we appreciate the teachers and staff that work here at NCSD.”