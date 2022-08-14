Hearing a Carolina legend speak - Burke County Notebook

Decades out of college, I’ve never been to a reunion until this year. COVID had subsided enough in May for my husband Doug and I to feel comfortable attending and staying a few nights in a hotel in Chapel Hill.

Doug, also a graduate of North Carolina, was worried he’d be bored, but all the former basketball players and coaches who lectured and spoke on panels kept him entertained.

I enjoyed the sports talk more than I thought I would. I was especially moved by remarks from Charles Scott, who in 1967, was the first African American scholarship athlete and the first to play varsity basketball for UNC Chapel Hill. He is one of only eight Tar Heels to win first-team ACC honors three times. Scott played professionally for 10 years in the ABA (former American Basketball Association) and NBA. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inducted him in 2018.

Scott grew up in Harlem, transferred from New York City’s Stuyvesant High School to Laurinburg Institute in North Carolina and graduated as valedictorian of his class. He developed a close relationship with the coach at Davidson College and was planning to attend there.

He spoke on a panel with, among others, fellow New York City teammate Bill Chamberlain, who was the second Black scholarship player at North Carolina a year behind him.

“Davidson’s Lefty Driesell was the first person to recruit me,” Scott said. “He was the first person to take an interest in me as a person.”

With a score of 1496 on his SAT, Scott was accepted for early admission to Davidson.

Why didn’t he go there?

Scott related that North Carolina coach Dean Smith invited him to Chapel Hill for Jubilee, the spring music concert at UNC.

“I got to see Smokey Robinson and the Miracles and the Temptations . . . and Davidson at that time was all boys,” he said.

He decided Carolina was where he wanted to go.

Dean Smith, referred to as a “coaching legend” by the Basketball Hall of Fame, not only recruited the first Black scholarship players to Carolina, he also worked to get equal treatment for Blacks at local businesses.

Panelists shared lots of laughter and funny stories. Teammate Eddie Fogler said, “The first time I ever saw Charlie Scott play, I went, ‘Holy s*&%.’”

When asked about the game that made the biggest impression on him, Scott interrupted what had been a lighthearted tone during the presentation.

“It’s really hard to say this . . . Carolina has been a great place to me ... (but) during those times at Carolina it was very hard,” Scott said. “I knew I was under a microscope ... There weren’t many moments of enjoyment.”

He said he was constantly worried that he would, as he put it, “mess things up.”

Several panelists referred to away games when other schools’ fans shouted racial slurs. Former head basketball coach Roy Williams, on the freshman team when Scott was a junior, said, “What they were yelling at Charlie were the worst things I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Teammate Jim Delaney, who went on to become commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, agreed about other colleges’ fans and said, “When they tried to spit on him, (he dodged and) they hit us.”

Charlie Scott said the game that stood out for him was the ACC Tournament final in 1969. The Tar Heels had lost to Duke in regular season play, and now met them in the championship game. Carolina’s point guard, Dick Grubar, was injured and unable to play; they were down nine points at half time. Scott scored 40 points leading them to victory over Duke.

The racial segregation of the times kept him from any celebration with his team.

“I couldn’t be with my teammates and go out to dinner after that game,” he said. “(Assistant) Coach Lotz had to take me with him and we got a hamburger.”

Doug and I attended other events at the reunion, all meaningful and educational, but the most memorable for me was hearing Charlie Scott, an upbeat person who matter-of-factly told the truth, not to complain, just to relate his experience.

A sad and infuriating side note is that a friend, whose cousin is an assistant middle school basketball coach in an adjacent county, tells me that racial slurs are still hurled at Black players in 2022. Referees, teachers and parents ignore it and allow it to continue.