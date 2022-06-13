Heat index has temps more than 100 for Burke this week

It might still be about a week before the summer solstice, but the heat and humidity already are knocking on Morganton’s door.

A heat wave will see actual temperatures pushing 100 degrees this week, said Meteorologist Doug Outlaw with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Today’s high temperature is expected to be around 97 degrees, but it’s going to feel even hotter than that, Outlaw said. The heat index – a measure that combines temperature and humidity to give an idea of how hot it will feel – will be 104 degrees, Outlaw said.

That hot weather will stick around throughout the week, with Wednesday’s actual high temperature expected to stay around 97 degrees. The heat index, though, will see a slight rise to 105 degrees, Outlaw said.

Temperatures will linger around 95 degrees Thursday and Friday, with the heat index at around 101 degrees those days, Outlaw said.

A cold front will begin to push into the area Thursday, bringing slightly more bearable temperatures with highs in the mid-80s, he said, but that relief won’t last long.

Temperatures will rise to the 90s again next week, returning to highs around the mid-90s by June 21, the day of the summer solstice, Outlaw said.

Sun lovers may rejoice when they find out the chance of storms this week is slim, with most of the chances of rain expected to be west of Asheville, Outlaw said. There may be a better chance of storms Wednesday, but there’s still only a 40% chance of them.

Residents should take the heat seriously and try to stay in a cool area as much as possible, Outlaw said.

“Stay in an air-conditioned area if possible, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated,” he said. “If people do have to be outside working, take frequent breaks and drink water.”

The Burke County Senior Center is expecting to get a limited number of fans through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Operation Heat and Fan Relief, but those fans haven’t arrived yet, said Roxanne Powell, director of senior services for Burke County.

The fans are purchased through funds made available by Duke Energy, Dominion Resources and Valassis Giving Committee, according to NCDHHS, and they’re given to older adults and people with disabilities.

Powell said residents in need of a fan should call the Burke County Senior Center before they head to the center to find out if there are any fans available. She said the center also is taking donations of fans if anyone is interested in contributing.

Anyone interested in obtaining or donating a fan should call 828-430-4147.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

