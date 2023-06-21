LONG VIEW – Heavy rains caused a sewer spill near the town of Long View on Tuesday morning.
Burke County officials said the spill started at approximately 5 a.m. near Indian Hills Street off Cape Hickory Road. The overflow was stopped at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with approximately 8,000 gallons spilling into Drowning Creek, according to a release from the county. It said most of the 8,000 gallons spilled was rainwater that infiltrated into the sewer collection system during the heavy rain event.
State statutes require a press release be issued for any spills over 1,000 gallons that reach surface water, the county said.
For more information about the spill, call the Burke County Water and Sewer Office at 828-764-9066.