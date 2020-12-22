Heavy rain possible on Christmas Eve

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook including Burke County ahead of potential heavy rain on Christmas Eve.
Along with Burke, the outlook covers Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford and Union counties.
“A moist cold front will bring moderate to heavy rain across the area on Thursday,” the outlook reads. “Isolated minor flooding issues are possible.”
Wednesday’s forecast belies the upcoming outlook with projected mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 53 degrees. But on Wednesday night, the weather service calls for rain showers, mainly after 3 a.m., with the chance increasing from 30% to 70% during the night. New precipitation amounts of one-tenth to ¼-inch are possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 40.
On Christmas Eve, the weather service calls for a 100% chance of rain, including showers before 1 p.m. and steady rain after that time. The high will be near 58. A light and variable wind is forecast to become a 10-15 mph south-southeast wind in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 24 mph are possible.
That night, the agency forecast has a 60% chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a 20% chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Conditions will be partly cloudy with a low around 22 degrees.
Christmas Day is forecast to be sunny but cold, with a high near just 34. Christmas night is scheduled to be a frigid 18 degrees with mostly clear conditions.
For the weekend, the weather service forecasts Saturday as sunny and 44, Saturday night as mostly clear and 24, Sunday as sunny and 49, and Sunday night as mostly cloudy and 30.
Cloudy skies are forecast to hang around for the start of the new week on a 47-degree Monday, too.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.