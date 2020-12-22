Heavy rain possible on Christmas Eve

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook including Burke County ahead of potential heavy rain on Christmas Eve.

Along with Burke, the outlook covers Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford and Union counties.

“A moist cold front will bring moderate to heavy rain across the area on Thursday,” the outlook reads. “Isolated minor flooding issues are possible.”

Wednesday’s forecast belies the upcoming outlook with projected mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 53 degrees. But on Wednesday night, the weather service calls for rain showers, mainly after 3 a.m., with the chance increasing from 30% to 70% during the night. New precipitation amounts of one-tenth to ¼-inch are possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 40.

On Christmas Eve, the weather service calls for a 100% chance of rain, including showers before 1 p.m. and steady rain after that time. The high will be near 58. A light and variable wind is forecast to become a 10-15 mph south-southeast wind in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 24 mph are possible.

