Heavy rainfall causes sewer spill Thursday
Heavy rainfall causes sewer spill Thursday

Recent heavy rainfall caused a sewer spill in the city of Morganton Thursday afternoon.

The spill began at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a sewer junction box on Vine Arden Road. The overflow stopped at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Approximately 115,000 gallons spilled into Hunting Creek.

The overflow was mostly rainwater that infiltrated into the sewer system during the heavy rainfall.

For more information, call the Water Resources Department at 828-438-5276.

