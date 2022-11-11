 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heavy rains cause sewer spill near Long View on Friday

LONG VIEW – Heavy rains caused a sewer spill near the town of Long View on Friday afternoon.

The spill began at approximately 9 a.m. near Indian Hills Street off Cape Hickory Road. The overflow was stopped at 1 p.m. on Friday, according to a release from Burke County. The release said approximately 4,000 gallons spilled into Drowning Creek, most of which was rainwater that infiltrated into the sewer collection system during the heavy rain event.

For more information, call the Burke County Water and Sewer Office at 828-764-9066.

