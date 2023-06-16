American history is satiated with momentous words in famous orations. Some of them are remembered for being prophetic such as FDR’s response on Dec. 8, 1941, to the attack on Pearl Harbor, “... a day that will live in infamy!” Others were motivating to the public who responded to great leadership as with John Kennedy’s inaugural challenge, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” While any attempt to place them in order of grandness would only be absurd, certainly President Lincoln’s quotation of Jesus on June 16 of 1858 at the Republican National Convention, must rightfully stand among the most momentous.

Said he, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Though most people are aware that the line was spoken first by Jesus, few have bothered to research the subject or the situation Jesus was addressing. Also, most are cognizant of only that one line and have never undertaken to learn more as to the whole of what Lincoln was trying to convey.

In Christ’s use of the sentence, he was responding to the accusation by his naysayers that he was possessed by evil spirits. Since he had immediately prior to that moment cast demons out of a person, the words lacked any rationale.

The fact that he had just preformed the miracle indicated that he was master over their demons instead of their accusation of being one of them.

On the other hand, Honest Abe’s use of the line was rather different but also poignant. He was communicating that the institution of slavery was so opposed to freedom that a nation could not possibly survive half committed to liberty for all. But the importance for us today removed more than 16 decades from his speech is that we are yet very much like the crowd that originally heard him make that declaration: “A house divided against itself cannot stand. In my opinion, it will not cease until a crisis shall have been reached, and passed.”

While they heard his words as quoted above, they never listened to the sentence that followed straightaway: “The result is not in doubt. We shall not fail — if we stand firm, we shall not fail.” Lincoln was trying to draw a word picture of the severity of the situation but was equally asserting that the outcome was certain and would be beneficial — liberty for all. But the audience did not hear it. We may be removed by a great distance of time and we may have now a huge array of communication devices not available in 1858, but we are addicted to sound bytes, sarcastic expressions and emotionally laden quips.

If you remember your high school American history class, Lincoln lost the 1858 election to Congress for the failure of the people to heed his plea.

Political counsel of any time is always subject to too much emotional reaction instead of thoughtful consideration. Are we to be compared to the person who fails to make an effort at comparison shopping and before he or she is alert to their purchase, find themselves in debt of a product that they really do not want.

Read the fine print! Listen to the whole story!

In 2001 an article appeared in the Atlantic concerning, of all things, the personal library of Adolf Hitler. Hitler possessed a library of tens of thousands of volumes. Estimations vary, but safely there were between 20,000 and 50,000 books. Most all of them were gifts and served only for window dressing or impression making. Hitler read almost nothing. What he did read were racist pamphlets all of which he plagiarized. His only purpose was to use their wording to justify his despotic prejudices.

Interestingly though, in all his library there was no indication he ever so much a picked up a book, much less read it. They were in mint condition. None had a dogeared page or even a marginal penciled notation — except one. A Bible in his collection simply had these words underlined: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God, with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. That is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thy self.”

There is no value in all the possessions of the world when one does not heed eternal truths.