Beth Heile has been selected to participate in the Western North Carolina (WNC) Investment Framer Cohort. During the 12-week program, Heile will increase her knowledge and connections to activate investment-worthy projects related to small business, social enterprise, community facilities and downtown real estate development.

Mountain BizWorks is hosting the WNC Investment Framer Cohort with the goal of the program participants to help increase investment across WNC and bring value to the communities where they work and volunteer. At the end, the program will have created a stronger pipeline of people working across the region who have the skills, tools and connections needed to “frame up” investment opportunities.

Too often, good ideas in communities do not move forward because our region has a limited number of people who hold the skills to develop robust financial or business models and identify the right mix of capital resources needed to bring the ideas forward for investment.

Heile said she applied for the cohort because “For several years, I have been an ‘informal connector’ to make projects happen. As I work on the 20-mile regional Burke River Trail project that connects all the downtowns of eastern Burke County, I am uncovering business and housing opportunities in the towns. I want to help guide the players to the next level. Many towns do not have departments to take the lead in this area. I want to be the person that makes things happen.”