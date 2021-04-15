Helo-aquatic rescue teams train on Lake James

“When we have folks, like during a hurricane, and we have significant flooding, we mobilize and deploy the helo-aquatic rescue teams,” Sprayberry said. “We have three different helicopters. We have Lakota helicopters, Blackhawk helicopters, and we have the Bell 407 that’s part of the State Highway Patrol, so three different platforms, and it’s a real team effort with highway patrolmen, National Guard, emergency management, our local partners from different fire departments and rescue agencies, and we all come together for training so that people that need to be rescued out of a water situation, or even if they’re in the mountains, and sometimes we have people that are out hiking and they have a busted leg and it’ll take them too long to get them out, we can put somebody in there and rescue them like that in a basket.”