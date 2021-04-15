Helo-aquatic rescue teams train on Lake James

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s volunteer victims being flown through the sky by helicopters for a North Carolina Helo-Aquatic Rescue Team training event.
The two-day training, which will be wrapped up Friday afternoon, took to Lake James to practice water rescue scenarios, said Jimmie Ramsey, Area 14 coordinator with North Carolina Emergency Management and a UH-60 operations section chief for training.
“We’re doing scenarios,” Ramsey said. “Our UH-60 program, which we call NCHART, which is the North Carolina Helo-Aquatic Rescue Teams, we use in swift water in the event of floods and also we have the onesie, twosies, you know, if a hiker has fell in the woods and got hurt, or we got somebody suspended on a rock cliff or something like that.”
Training at Lake James this week focused on multiple scenarios for water rescues.
“Today’s (Thursday) training is going to focus primarily on water,” Ramsey said. “Water rescue in the event of a flood, or swift water or something like that … scenario-wise it’s gonna be like we’ve got people stranded on a rooftop, we’ve got some people that’s going to be wide-area search like, you know, they got swept away and got on land.”
Another training scenario teams worked through was a new protocol for when teams need to be dropped into hard-to-access areas with their supplies and assemble it on-scene.
“Today’s (Thursday) training is practicing folding up the motors on the boats, folding up the 60 and taking them to a different spot, landing and coming back,” Ramsey said. “That’s one of the new events we’re doing today.”
Greg Atchley, western branch manager for N.C. Emergency Management, said the training happens just about every month with some breaks for indoor training.
“This type of training prepares us for our day-to-day missions that we have all across the state, plus it prepares us for the big, devastating disasters that we have across the entire state,” Atchley said.
The training happens so regularly to keep the protocols fresh on rescue workers’ minds.
“This is a very intense operation,” Ramsey said. “We try to do it, what we call muscle memory. There’s so many things that can go wrong with this. You’ve got to be up to date, we’ve got to keep this training and keep everybody’s minds fresh on what they’ve got to do, because there’s so many moving parts, there’s no room for error. It’s all got to be one, two, three, one, two, three. That’s the reason we’re so adamant about training.”
The team has several different resources, and practices multiple rescue scenarios on a regular basis, said Michael A. Sprayberry, executive director of the N.C. Division of Emergency Management and the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency.
“When we have folks, like during a hurricane, and we have significant flooding, we mobilize and deploy the helo-aquatic rescue teams,” Sprayberry said. “We have three different helicopters. We have Lakota helicopters, Blackhawk helicopters, and we have the Bell 407 that’s part of the State Highway Patrol, so three different platforms, and it’s a real team effort with highway patrolmen, National Guard, emergency management, our local partners from different fire departments and rescue agencies, and we all come together for training so that people that need to be rescued out of a water situation, or even if they’re in the mountains, and sometimes we have people that are out hiking and they have a busted leg and it’ll take them too long to get them out, we can put somebody in there and rescue them like that in a basket.”
“It’s a really great team,” Sprayberry said. “It’s internationally known. We deploy them to other states sometimes, and so (we’re) really proud of them.”
Local volunteers assisted with Thursday and Friday’s training, including Noah Garland, a firefighter with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
“We’re about to train with the NCHART team,” Garland said. “We’re going to be in the lake and they’re going to come rescue us out.”
Training is important for operations like this.
“There’s several things, I mean, if there’s life threatening injuries … carry outs take a long time, so if we can get them and get them out a lot quicker, it’s a lot better for the patient,” Garland said.
NCHART ends up helping out with rescues in Burke County about once or twice a year, said Mike Willis, emergency management director and fire marshal for Burke County. One of those calls happened as recently as August.
“The HART team does all kinds of airlift capabilities, not just water,” Willis said. “It was conceived and started based on needs in the water, but also needs in the remote areas of the state … they can do about anything. We use them quite a bit, of course, in the (Linville) Gorge, but they train in all types of environments so they can be of assistance wherever they’re needed.”
PHOTOS: NC HART training at Lake James
