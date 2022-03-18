Help in celebrating birthday for boy with special needs sought

A local church is asking the community for help celebrating a milestone in the life of a child with disabilities.

Cooper Whitesides turned 11 on St. Patrick’s Day, and First United Methodist Church is planning a parade to celebrate this weekend. Whitesides was born with encephalocele, a rare, life-threatening neural tube birth defect.

Doctor’s warned his mother, Halee Hildebran, that the odds were against her baby surviving and leading a healthy life. Whitesides, however, beat the odds, and today, he is a thriving boy about to celebrate his 11th birthday.

Abbigail Williams, director of worship and family ministries at First Methodist, characterizes Cooper as “a thriving almost-11-year-old miracle who brings a smile to everyone’s face that he comes into contact with.”

Hildebran tried to plan a parade around his birthday, but her plans fell through, so First Methodist stepped in to host a drive-thru parade on Cooper’s honor. The parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and the church has invited the community to help celebrate.

Participants are asked to decorate their cars and drive through the church parking lot playing music or beeping their horns.