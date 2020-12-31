Helpful hints to get ready for 2021

For those who enjoy their wine, don’t water down your wine by chilling it with ice cubes – freeze grapes instead. This way you get even more added flavor, while also having a delicious treat to eat at the end if you wish (I apologize to all the wineries here in Morganton who are cringing as you read this, but I’m simply passing on tips from another source).

Don’t burn your fingers by trying to light a candle that’s wick is burned too far down. Instead, use a piece of spaghetti, which will give you the reach without risking burning your skin (avoid using cooked spaghetti).

This one I’ve been doing for years. Quickly identify your luggage at the airport by tying a distinct and bright colored ribbon onto one of the handles or straps. This way your suitcases will stand out and detract nearby swipers (this may not work for the military unless one is tough enough to withstand the comments).

Who knew that Doritos actually make great kindling material? Yes, next time you’re looking to start a fire pit or small cooking fire from scratch and you have them handy, Doritos will get the fire ignited in no time (not sure about potato chips or pretzels, but worth a shot if you’re out of Doritos).