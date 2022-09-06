Here's the lineup for the 40th Historic Morganton Festival

This is your invitation to come and play in the streets of downtown Morganton during the 40th Annual Morganton Festival presented by UNC Health Blue Ridge this weekend.

Famous for its arts and crafts vendors and free outdoor concerts, the 2022 Morganton Festival will be centered around the newly renovated Courthouse Square with two country artists performing each evening on the Courthouse Square stage. Stay connected to www.morgantonfest.org for the latest news and information.

The full event kicks off Friday at noon with a variety of craft vendors lining South Sterling and East Union streets offering a plethora of art, jewelry, woodworking, pottery, soap, candles and more. Be sure to come hungry because the mouth-watering Friday Food Fest will tempt your taste buds with the aromas of gyros, barbecue, “chicken on a stick,” egg rolls, homemade ice cream and much more.

The ever popular Kids Zone and Teen Zone will open at 2 p.m. with ticketed rides and games along with the free craft area known as Litter Critters, for children grades fifth and under. The festival presents roving acts which feature jugglers, fire dances and a bubbleologist.

For a full lineup, visit www.morgantonfest.org. For teens and fun-loving adults, the Teen Zone (on North Green Street) features a Raiders of the Lost Temple climb/slide, water tag, GI Joe obstacle course and gem mining experience.

After a day full of shopping, eating and fun, head over to the Courthouse Square grounds for nighttime entertainment. 20 Ride, a Zac Brown tribute band, will hit the Courthouse Square Stage at 8 p.m., offering all the best Zac Brown Band has to offer. Crawford and Power return to the Morganton Festival Friday night at 9:30 p.m. This duo has opened for a variety of artists including The Marshall Tucker Band, Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs.

Start Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with a 5K or 10K by participating in the Sunrise Run on the Greenway. The Student Fitness Challenge Fun Run/Walk sponsored by UNC Health Blue Ridge starts at 9:30 a.m. Adults can pre-register for the 5K, 10K or Fun Run/Walk online at www.morgantonfest.org. The course has been certified and will be chip-timed.

After your fitness session, head to the festival where booths open back up at 9 a.m. Yard art, baskets, crafted toys, wines, carvings, plants, pottery and lots of jewelry can be discovered along the blocks of South Sterling Street at the Courthouse Square and East Union Street.

Throughout the day there will be activities for the entire family, including performances from local troupes on the Courthouse Square Stage. At 9 a.m. Saturday, Southern Swag Dance Academy kicks off the morning of performances. Then at 10 a.m., Tumblemania flips their way onto the stage showcasing their acro-talents. At 11 a.m. Sherri’s School of Dance has a few must-not-miss performances, then at noon The Dance Factory of Morganton will dazzle with high energy dance moves.

Music continues Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on the Courthouse Square Stage with country artist Kasey Tyndall. Tyndall is a singer-songwriter making her stamp on country music with her edgy, rock-infused, hard-hitting country sound. Tyndall has shared the stage with musicians such as Kane Brown, Granger Smith and The Cadillac Three.

Closing out the Morganton Festival is Ryan Perry. Perry offers a blend of modern country peppered with honky-tonk hillbilly. In addition to headlining his own shows, he has also opened for some of country’s biggest stars including Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson, Lee Greenwood and Love & Theft.

All concerts and entrance into the festival grounds are free.

Be a part of this memory-making event and mark your calendars for a great weekend of fun in downtown Morganton. The festival is an animal-free event and will go on rain or shine. For a complete listing of all the events including the Sunrise Run, music acts, and more, call at 828-438-5252, by email at info@morgantonfest.org, or check out the website www.morgantonfest.org.