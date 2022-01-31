Hickory artist's work shown on billboards across US

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her painting features shades of red, orange, yellow, greens, blue and purple. Her painting is reminiscent of a quilt. The art has multiple smaller sections of patterns and colors with bold black outlines. The patchwork design comes together to create a larger image. The overall image of the piece is a person harvesting plants under a sunny sky with clouds and rolling hills in the background.

Crosson found out about ArtPop Street Gallery’s Cities Program after joining an art group that was held through Zoom called Contour Corona. The group was led by Charlotte artists Jean Cauthen and Emily Andress. Cauthen and Andress were both previously featured in the program.

Crosson said Cauthen and Andress told her about the program and encouraged her to participate.

Crosson said she is beyond grateful for the opportunity and that she has worked hard for her accomplishments. She said this past year has taught her that it’s important to put yourself out there to be seen.

“I learned it’s important to make things happen rather than hope and wait for things to happen,” she said. “I have learned to be proud of who I am, what I am capable of and to try and share that with others with confidence.”