Hickory Community Theatre announces cast for "By The Beautiful Beautiful Sea"

HICKORY — Hickory Community Theatre Artistic Director Eric Seale has just announced the cast for the upcoming world premiere of the new play “By The Beautiful Beautiful Sea.”

Performances will start Feb. 18 in the Firemen’s Kitchen and run through March 5.

This latest play by Caitlyn Waltermire takes place after a family tragedy. In the weeks following her sister’s funeral, mysterious scales begin to appear on Laura’s legs. Memories of their father’s book, “Captain Peabody’s Fabulous Logbook of Nautical Creatures,” lead her to suspect that she and her sister may not be exactly human. A world-premiere new play about family and identity with an otherworldly twist.

The talented four-person cast features Jennifer Leigh as Laura, Christy Rhianna Branch as Mom, Hunter Curtis as Jack, and Christian Underwood as Tomás.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

Due to the rising rate of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County, HCT now is requiring that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.