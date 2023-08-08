A local Girl Scout has drawn inspiration from a group of special individuals determined to make the most of their abilities.

Katie Grace DeHart, a graduate of Challenger Early College High School in Hickory and member of Girl Scout Troop 10441 based in Conover, has published a book as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

The book, “Walkin’ Roll Activities League Inc.: A League of Abilities, Not Disabilities,” features interviews with participants in the Walkin’ Roll program in Hildebran. The organization sponsors T-ball leagues, game nights and occasional parties for people with disabilities. The group has approximately 125 members, according to Sharon Barlow Elliott, the organization’s founder and executive director.

DeHart became interested in the group when she attended a Walkin’ Roll T-ball game in March 2021.

“I went as a volunteer with my younger sister’s troop to help with their Girl Scout Silver projects,” DeHart said. “I mainly went out of obligation to my sister, fellow Scouts, and as a mentoring opportunity for younger Scouts, but fell in love with the organization and kept coming back.”

She knew she wanted to focus her Gold Award project on Walkin’ Roll, but wasn’t sure how to proceed, so she consulted Elliott, who convinced her to write a book about the group’s members. The book, set to be released Friday, Aug. 11, features 60 interviews with Walkin’ Roll participants and many photos illustrating their activities.

“These folks have incredible stories, and sitting with them one-on-one for the interviews was such a rewarding experience,” DeHart said. “They talked about their struggles, their triumphs, and gave real insight as to who they are as people. I have loved getting to know them and their families in this setting.”

She explained that the organization serves people with all manner of disabilities.

“The diversity of Walkin’ Roll is part of my attraction to the league,” DeHart said. “There are so many interesting stories from people of all ages and situations. No one at Walkin’ Roll is in exactly the same boat, or is dealing with the exact same thing, but everyone is extremely supportive, loving and kind toward each other. I learned so much about members of the league and people I interviewed on a personal level. I also learned a lot about good practices for communicating and interacting with individuals with disabilities.”

She hopes people who read the book will take away a couple key points.

“I want people in our community to see some of the wonderful stories from Walkin’ Roll, as well as appreciate individuals in our community more holistically and fully,” DeHart said. “What makes this book special is that these stories do not just showcase what life is like with a disability, but really digs deep into who these people are and what they are about. Secondly, I want to encourage people in the community to always answer the call. There is never going to be a perfect time to do anything. Say yes when you are asked to help, do the best you can and never underestimate the difference you can make. You may not be able to change things completely, but you always have a chance to make things better.”

DeHart invites the community to celebrate the new book at a launch party she will host from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Walkin’ Roll Center in the back of the Albert Parkhurst Building at 202 S. Center St. in Hildebran.

“It will be the first time everyone involved sees the complete book in print,” she said. “I think it is going to be very special for everyone to see their stories in writing. We are also providing dinner for people who attend. Any chance to meet some of the superstars in the book is one worth taking. These people are absolutely amazing and are a real treat! All in all, it is going to be a super exciting night for everyone involved in this project.”

She looks forward to many more fun experiences with the group.

“I no longer go to Walkin’ Roll because I’m obligated or because they depend on me for the help,” DeHart said. “I now go because I depend on them. I depend on them to inspire me, to make me laugh, to pick me up after a long hard week, and allow me to connect with a human being on a really personal level.

“One of my biggest takeaways from this project is how fulfilling serving others really is. I have loved getting to know members of the league on a much deeper level, and have heard so many amazing stories and learned a lot of lessons along the way, but the most profound thing to me is how happy and content the project has left me. This project required a lot of hard work, but it was totally fueled by heart work. I love Walkin’ Roll and I have loved this opportunity to be a part of something much bigger than myself.”

DeHart plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall to major in journalism and public policy and is considering work in educational reform. She is proud to have earned her Girl Scout Gold Award.

“I have been a Girl Scout since kindergarten,” she said. “Now, 13 years later, I see how important Scouts has been in my life and growth as a person. I have learned so many lessons, met so many amazing people, and have had a ton of incredible experiences. All of my Scouting experiences really primed me for this project, helped me build the skills I needed to be successful, and gave me an amazing tribe to support me every step of the way.”

She encouraged people to consider getting involved in their communities.

“Find something you are passionate about and volunteer on a regular basis,” DeHart said. “Get to know the people and immerse yourself in the experience. Never underestimate the difference you can make in your community.”

To learn more about Walkin’ Roll, visit walkinroll.org.