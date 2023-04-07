HICKORY — Join fellow craft beer lovers in downtown Hickory for the 19th annual Hickory Hops Craft Beer & Music Festival. The festival will be held April 15 from 1-6 p.m. Forty-nine craft breweries will participate in this sampling event, featuring live music.

All tasting tickets include a tasting glass that will be provided on the day of the event. The regulations of the new social district in downtown Hickory prohibits the use of glass serving containers, so the tasting glasses will be hard plastic again this year.

This festival offers plenty for everyone, from inexperienced beer novices to hardened beer fest veterans anxious for something unusual. The festival will take place rain or shine.

No one younger than 21 will be allowed to enter, including non-drinkers/designated drivers. No coolers, no children and no pets please.

Tickets are $40 in advance for the beer tasting, and $10 for a designated driver ticket. Ticket sales at the gate are cash only and will be $50 for the beer tasting and $10 for a designated driver.

Advance tickets are now available at hickoryhops.com. Tickets are also available at Olde Hickory Station, Olde Hickory Tap Room, and Amos Howards Restaurant & Brew Pub.

The 19th annual Hickory Hops Craft Beer & Music Festival is sponsored by Olde Hickory Brewery, R.H. Barringer, United Beverages and Focus Newspaper.

The festival is organized by Hickory Downtown Development Association and hosted by Olde Hickory Station at 232 Government Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.