Hickory NAACP MLK March From LRU to Ridgeview Rec Center

Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m., the Hickory NAACP will lead the historic symbolic freedom March from Lenoir-Rhyne University to Ridgeview Recreation Center following the prayer breakfast at LRU.

At approximately noon, when the March reaches the Recreation Center the NAACP will host a community forum recognizing Dr. King's accomplishments and philosophies. The theme is “The time is always right to do what’s right.”

According to NAACP leadership, this is a family friendly event so adults from all Hickory communities are invited to come and bring their children. Local participants, including community youth, will offer a variety of tributes to Dr. King. Refreshments will be provided following the program.

While not required, canned goods donated by those in attendance will go to the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

The Hickory NAACP wishes to express sincere appreciation to the agencies and individuals supporting this event, including:

AmeriHealth Caritas, NC

Multicultural Affairs of Lenoir-Rhyne University

Catawba County Public Health

The city of Hickory

Hickory Police Department

Ridgeview Recreation Center

Morning Star First Baptist Church

Pepsi Cola Bottling Company

Young People of Integrity