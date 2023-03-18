HICKORY – Local poet Scott Owens recently shared significant achievements in his career in 2022.

Owens said he received two awards and was nominated for several others for his 17th and 18th books of poetry, "Worlds Enough" and "Prepositional," published by Redhawk Publications.

His poem “Pansies,” a metaphor about people and ideas that, like the flower, are often taken for granted, yet hearty, was recently selected for a North Carolina public poetry program called “Poetry in Plain Sight.” This 10-year-old program, sponsored by the North Carolina Poetry Society, North Carolina Writer’s Network, Winston-Salem Writers and Press 53, prints selected poems on posters and places them in shop windows around Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burnsville, Wilmington, Durham, Greenville and Raleigh.

Another of Owens' poems, "What Poems Are About," was chosen as a winner in the North Carolina Poetry Society's Alice Osborn Award for Poems for Children. The poem was written as a companion piece for his book of poems for children, "Worlds Enough," illustrated by Newton artist, Missy Cleveland.

Owens' most recent book, "Prepositional: Selected and New Poems," was nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award, his second such nomination. Four of the poems from that collection were nominated for Pushcart Prizes.

Owens looks forward to another busy year in 2023 as he has two new collections scheduled for release. "All In," a collaboration with poet Pris Campbell and sequel to their earlier volume, "Shadows Trail Them Home" (Clemson University Press), will be released by Redhawk in early June. And "Round Here: Images From and Near Catawba County," a collaboration with photographer Clayton Joe Young, is scheduled for publication in November.

Owens will teach a workshop called, "Inspiration Surrounds Us" at the Catawba County Library in Newton on April 19. He will give readings at the Bethlehem Branch of the Alexander County Library on April 25, Poetry Hickory at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in Hickory on June 13, and at the Moss Memorial Library in Hayesville on June 16. He will teach another workshop at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown on June 15.

In addition to writing and teaching at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Owens owns and operates Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory with his wife, Julie. For more information, contact Owens at asowens1@yahoo.com.