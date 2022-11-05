High school art students' work chosen for statewide campaign

The work of three local deaf art students has been chosen to represent a statewide marketing campaign.

The student’s artwork will be used to promote a program called NC ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) on its website and in a statewide social media advertising campaign.

NC ABLE is a state program which allows people to create tax-deferred savings accounts for people with disabilities. Withdraws from these accounts are tax free if used for qualified disability-related expenses.

“Most people have heard of a 529 plan for college savings,” said North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell. “It’s sort of like that, it’s a way of putting money away on a tax-deferred basis for the long-term needs of somebody who has disabilities without it impacting their Social Security income.”

The artists, Ereka Mickles, Lhis Costa and Autumn Rudiger, were honored by Folwell for their work during his visit to the school on Monday, Oct. 31.

“I just felt really happy, excited and inspired that people will be inspired by my artwork,” Mickles said.

All three students said it was particularly satisfying to know their work will be used to inspire other people with disabilities and promote resources that can help them achieve their goals.

Folwell told The News Herald this is the second year his office has partnered with North Carolina high school students with disabilities to promote the program.

“Most state agencies, when it comes to an ad campaign like this, they would go hire some advertising agency,” he said. “We had the thought internally, ‘why not take advantage of the artistic talent that sits here in our high schools,’ so that’s what we did.”

The students' posters depict people with different disabilities and are designed to demonstrate that people with disabilities can still achieve their goals and live a successful life.

“Mine is a picture of a deaf child, somebody learning sign language,” Rudiger signed to the assembly when presenting her poster. “It shows that we do have the ability to do anything we want, and we can help children live the life they want.”

NCSD art teacher Jennifer Willet said she is proud of her students for the hard work they have put into their posters.

“They all worked really hard on this, and I’m really excited to see their art,” she said. “It’s really a neat opportunity for them.”

“She’s the best. She’s amazing,” Costa said about their teacher while the other two students nodded in agreement.

In addition to honoring the three art students who helped create the posters for the campaign, Folwell took the opportunity to share some information about his life and career, the treasurer's office and state government with NCSD middle and high school students. He also encouraged students to work hard and never let anybody else determine what they are and are not capable of achieving.

"Success is more about 'I will' than about IQ," Folwell told the group.

At the end of the program, Folwell presented NCSD School Director Mark Patrick with a check for $4,512.36 he found through the N.C. Cash program.

NC Cash, also run through the State Treasurer’s Office, allows North Carolina residents and businesses to search unclaimed property records to see if they have any money or property in the system. By law, businesses and individuals are required to turn these funds over to the state and the treasurer’s office enters them into the database. Folwell said there is currently over $1 billion worth of unclaimed property in the database.

"The N.C. School for the Deaf was thrilled at the presentation of unclaimed funds,” said Patrick. “We cherish the opportunity to utilize the funds in a way to empower our students to continue to be lifelong learners.”

For more information on NC Cash, visit www.nccash.com. For more information about NC Able, including program benefits and requirements, visit https://savewithable.com/nc/home.