High school FFA teams bring home awards

Even in the summer months many Burke County students are hard at work, especially those in Future Farmers of America (FAA) programs at East Burke and Freedom high schools.

Both school programs recently attended the FFA State Convention where they brought home awards in food sciences, agronomy, agriculture mechanics, forestry and more.

Freedom High School was awarded in the following categories:

The Agriculture Mechanics team placed 12th. The team included Nathan Pepka, Ben Brockland, Gavian Campbell and Clay Smith.

The Forestry team placed 11th. The team included Gracie Shields, Nathan Pepka, Kelsey Burnette and Connor Cork.

Agricultural Tools and Materials finished in the top 30 out of nearly 100 teams. The team included Clay Smith, Jacob Miller, Gavian Campbell.

The John Deere Gator Wars team, consisting of Ben Brockland, Gavian Campbell, Clay Smith and Jacob Miller placed first in the state.

Gracie Shields received the Old North State FFA Degree.

Hannah Houk, Freedom alumni, current North Carolina State University student was recognized for advancing her American Degree application to national judging.

The Freedom FFA Chapter also received the Superior National Chapter award for actively implementing the mission and strategies of the National FFA throughout the year.

East Burke High School was awarded in the following categories:

Dixie Leatherman received the Old North State FFA Degree

The Agronomy team placed 19th. The team consisted of Shelby Huffman,Michelle Cook, Sarah Cook and Tucker Dyer.

The Food Sciences team placed 44th. The team consisted of Rashell Wright, Melanie Miller, Kaylee Paige and Timmy Young.

"It's a huge deal to be able to advance to states in the competitions that we were a part of, not just from a competitive perspective but for the opportunity to fulfill the FFA mission of building these student leaders through personal growth and career success," said Dustin Haigler, career and technical education teacher at Freedom. "I'm proud of the effort put forth by our members in preparations and practice for these competitions, and look forward to the same students using this as a recruiting tool for more members to go back next year "

"East Burke High School students were eager to experience the NC FFA Convention and for the majority, this was their first time," said Daniel Sartin, career and technical education teacher at EBHS. "Students had the opportunity to compete against others in the state in their Career Development Events, meet other NC FFA members, and learn more about agriculture in North Carolina throughout the week while getting to see some of NC State's campus and the Raleigh area."

"Our agricultural education programs are growing and we could not be more proud of these students for representing Burke County Public Schools at the state level," said Superintendent Mike Swan. "Congratulations to each student and their teachers for their hard work and dedication to a program they are passionate about."