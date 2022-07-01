High school hires new band director

East Burke High School announced a new band director for the East Burke Marching Cavaliers.

Emily Golden is a graduate of West Carteret High School in Morehead City, North Carolina and has a bachelor’s of music degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Golden to Cavalier Country," said East Burke High School Principal Katie Moore. "She has both a passion for music and for students. We look forward to Ms. Golden continuing the tradition and legacy of our great band program.”

“I am pleased and honored to be the new band director of East Burke High School," said Golden. "I cannot wait to get to meet the students and parents and start working on the upcoming program.”

Jonathan Berry retires as East Burke’s longtime band director this month after spending 30 years at the school, winning numerous awards and securing national and international appearances for the band, including trips to Normandy and Pearl Harbor for commemorative ceremonies surrounding World War II.