 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Morganton News Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by AMOREM
featured top story

High school hires new band director

  • 0

East Burke High School announced a new band director for the East Burke Marching Cavaliers.

Emily Golden is a graduate of West Carteret High School in Morehead City, North Carolina and has a bachelor’s of music degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Golden to Cavalier Country," said East Burke High School Principal Katie Moore. "She has both a passion for music and for students. We look forward to Ms. Golden continuing the tradition and legacy of our great band program.”

“I am pleased and honored to be the new band director of East Burke High School," said Golden. "I cannot wait to get to meet the students and parents and start working on the upcoming program.”

Jonathan Berry retires as East Burke’s longtime band director this month after spending 30 years at the school, winning numerous awards and securing national and international appearances for the band, including trips to Normandy and Pearl Harbor for commemorative ceremonies surrounding World War II.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot dog contest weigh-in, Joey Chestnut injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert