High school to hold informational meeting, roll out new programs

Burke Middle College, a Burke County high school operated on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College, will hold an informational meeting on Thursday for students interested in attending the school and their families.

In addition to general information about the school, BMC officials will roll out recent changes to the school’s structure and programing. These changes have been developed in partnership with WPCC and local business and industry leaders to give BMC students the skills and certifications they will need to be ready for the workforce when they graduate.

Christie Abernathy, director of advanced education and principal of BMC, said the changes were developed in response to statistics showing a majority of BMC completers trending away from transferring to four-year colleges and universities and toward directly entering the workforce.

“When we really started looking at the percentage that were finishing with a two-year degree and what they were doing after … it was staggering, the percentage who were just staying here,” she said.

Last year, four distinct academies were established within the school: the Business Academy, Health Care Academy, the Trade Academy, and the University Academy. Within each academy, students are grouped into cohorts based on their degree or certificate focus.

The students in each cohort have similar schedules, allowing them to collaborate, form study groups, and create a strong support network amongst themselves. Abernathy said it is common to find students from these cohorts around campus between classes studying for tests, completing assignments or enjoying a break with a game of volleyball.

BMC students also have smaller high school class sizes, modified high school class schedules that are more compatible with their college course schedules, and a weekly seminar to explore career options, provide academic support, build life skills and promote teamwork.

Abernathy said this shift in focus actually brings BMC closer to the original vision of the school when it first started in 2006.

“When Burke Middle was originally created … it was a (Career and Technical Education) based grant to help students find jobs and be career ready when they left the campus,” said Abernathy. “Due to several factors, the push for the first few years there were more two-year students that were interested in a transfer degree, so I think, over the years, it formed a very strong academic academy where students were pursuing associate degrees and going on to university.”

Abernathy said recent years have made it clear that it was time to shift the focus back preparing students with job-ready skills while still serving those who are preparing to transfer to a four-year school.

University Academy

In addition to helping students complete Associate in Arts or Science transfer degrees, the University Academy also features a Teacher Preparation cohort and an Engineering cohort. Both of these transfer degrees help students complete the prerequisites allowing them to transfer to a college or university to complete their bachelor’s degree in the same academic area. Completing the transfer degree offers significant financial savings to students and families and prepares students for the rigor of university coursework.

Business Academy

The Business Academy offers degrees in accounting, business administration, information technology and will add a paralegal technology cohort beginning in the fall of 2023. Students graduating from these programs will be ready to enter the workforce immediately after graduation.

Health Care Academy

The Health Care Academy gives students an opportunity to become a certified nurse assistant and earn either a degree or certificate in medical assisting. The Pre-Nursing Program also helps students complete the prerequisites needed to apply to the WPCC Nursing Program following high school graduation. BMC has also benefited from a partnership with UNC Health Blue Ridge providing internships, textbook scholarships and job shadowing opportunities for students.

Trades Academy

In the Trades Academy, students can complete a degree in cosmetology or earn a certificate or diploma in cosmetology or manicuring/nail technology. The Mechatronics Engineering degree provides students with opportunities to explore mechanical, electrical and industrial engineering, preparing them for work in a variety of industrial applications. The Trades Technology cohort also provides opportunities to earn stackable certificates in areas such as welding, building construction, HVAC, machining, and heavy equipment operations.

The information meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. in Leviton Auditorium on the WPCC campus.

At the meeting, students and parents or guardians will be able to register to attend an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 4 where they will be able to tour the WPCC campus, meet BMC teachers and students and hear from WPCC instructors about the programs and possibilities the partnership with the college offers.

Students are encouraged to preregister for both events.

Applications for the 2023-24 schoolyear will be open Oct. 15 through Jan. 15. Applications and requirements for admission are found on the BMC website at https://bit.ly/3BTiaNc.