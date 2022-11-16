High school with local ties earns top spot in national report

A high school with ties to Burke County received a prestigious recognition in October.

The North Carolina School of Science and Math ranked as the No. 1 public high school in the United States, according to niche.com. This is up from its no. 4 ranking two years ago and No. 2 last year. Niche.com ranked 20,032 public high schools in its 2023 report.

“If you look at the other top 10 schools, it’s a real honor for us to be in such esteemed company,” said NCSSM Chancellor Todd Roberts. “The No. 1 ranking also validates how much the willingness to invest in this great idea through the decades is paying off.”

The Niche.com rankings are determined by a combination of parent and student surveys, state testing data and additional data from the Department of Education. Academics were weighted most heavily, with academic achievement accounting for 60% of a school’s final grade. Diversity was second, accounting for 12.5% of the score and Niche.com parent and student surveys accounted for 10%. Factors such as facilities and extracurricular expenses per student, teacher pay and absenteeism as well as funding and participation in sports also factored into the rankings.

Roberts credits the much of NCSSM's success to the talents and motivation of the school’s faculty for the quality of the instruction offered and NCSSM students for taking advantage of the opportunities offered.

“It’s proof that there are few limits to what students from every corner of this state can accomplish academically if given the opportunity,” Roberts said.

In addition to NCSSM, several Burke County high schools also fared well in the Niche.com report, with two BCPS schools placing among the top 25% in North Carolina. Out of 597 public high schools in the state, Burke County schools received the following rankings:

Patton High School – 105

Burke Middle College – 136

Freedom High School – 217

East Burke High School – 302

Draughn High School – 311

BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler said she is proud of the district’s performance on the Niche.com report and other similar reports.

“Our students, parents, and community work so well together with our educators to help keep us high on the list in these rankings,” she said.

School rankings like this are a significant draw for communities, according to data collected through parent surveys conducted by Niche.com. In the surveys, 68% of North Carolina respondents said school quality is an important factor when choosing where to live.

NCSSM has two campuses in North Carolina, one in Durham and one in Morganton. It is open to all North Carolina high school juniors and seniors who meet admission requirements.