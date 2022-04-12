High schools lose ground on some standards, gain on others

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration presented state lawmakers with a preliminary report in March on learning loss in North Carolina.

As The News Herald reported April 6, the picture for North Carolina elementary students, just as it was when 2020-21 test scores were released in September, was bleak.

Proficiency levels among high school students also fell statewide in most subjects, though not as drastically, the state’s September report says. Still, the results clearly demonstrate the toll more than a year of pandemic related shutdowns, precautions and family challenges have taken on learning.

The picture was brighter here than across the state with Burke County Public Schools’ high schools remaining above state averages in most cases. According to Ross Rumbaugh, director of testing and accountability for the school system, there are a variety of factors that led to better scores among high school students when compared with fourth through eighth graders.

“English 2 is a reading test so students in high school are far along on their reading maturity with or without face-to-face instruction,” Rumbaugh said.

He added that the Math 3 test may have seen deflated proficiency levels in 2019, since it had recently been overhauled. Sometimes it takes teachers a year or two to figure out how to prepare students for a new test, Rumbaugh said.

As in elementary and middle grades, statewide results among minority and low-income students were hit hardest, further demonstrating the toll pandemic-related educational challenges took on the achievement gap in North Carolina. Statewide, the rate of white high school students attaining proficiency dropped by an average of 14.3% across the English 2, Biology, Math 1 and Math 3 tests between 2019 and 2021. Among Black students, the drop was 25%, and 21.5% among Hispanic students.

In Burke County, results were much evenly distributed. In English 2, proficiency levels fell by 4% among Hispanic students while Black and white students saw a 7% drop. The results for minority students were even better in Math 3 with Black and Hispanic students making double-digit gains over 2019 scores.

Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton credits the district’s success to the administration’s focus on student growth over proficiency.

“Wherever the kids come to us, we want to grow them at least a year’s growth,” she said. “Proficiency is still a concern, of course we continue to work to get to those pre-pandemic levels of proficiency and beyond. ... But regardless of where the students come to us at, at least we’ve grown them. (That) is how we look at it.”

The news in Burke County isn’t all positive, however, as four-year graduation rates may hint at widening disparity between and within Burke County high schools. While four-year graduation rates across the county school system have remained virtually unchanged since 2019, despite state and national declines, a closer look at the data reveals that this trend did not shake out evenly in every school or among every demographic group.

Patton High School was responsible for most of the district’s gains in 2021 with the four-year graduation rate increasing from 92% to 95%. Freedom High School, however, has seen a steady decline. The school’s 88.7% four-year graduation rate in 2021 was 3.2% below where it was in 2019. Of Burke County’s four traditional high schools, Freedom is the most diverse with the highest number of students on free and reduced lunch.

The biggest drag on Freedom’s four-year graduation rate since 2019 has been dramatic drops among the school’s Hispanic and English language learner populations. In 2019, 91.1% of Hispanic students at Freedom graduated within four years; in 2021, that number fell to 70.9%. For English language learners the picture was even more bleak, with 48.1% failing to graduate within four years in 2021.

Auton said that while it is not reflected in state reports, some students who do not graduate in four years do come back and meet graduation requirements either over the summer or during the next school year.

“It’s not reflected through state accountability, but we do track that data,” Auton said.

These trends did not translate countywide. Draughn and East Burke high schools saw four-year graduation rates among Hispanic students remain steady, while Patton, whose Hispanic population is less than half of Freedom’s, saw a 20% jump.

Auton said she could not comment specifically on the situation at Freedom, but told The News Herald that administration officials are working closely with all of the county system’s high schools to identify areas for potential growth and develop strategies to help students succeed.

“I can tell you that Dr. Rumbaugh and (Student Services Director Sara) LeCroy are working hard to address those,” she said. “They put teams together and counselors together and address that with different action plans to look at those different demographics.”

According to Auton, the pandemic brought to light or exacerbated a whole new set of challenges for teachers.

“This is a new challenge for a lot of our teachers and administrators,” she said. “They’re having to attend to needs that maybe they haven’t had to attend to before.”

She said the district has been working hard to help teachers adjust to the new challenges that have surfaced. She also said that school administrators are working together to help under-performing schools learn from those that have done well.

“Instructional support staff are working to build professional learning communities within and between schools to share strategies for success,” Auton said. “Our curriculum leaders are also in communication with other districts in our region to learn about ways other districts are finding success.”

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com