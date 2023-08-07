VALDESE—Residents in Valdese and beyond will get the chance to try a new restaurant come Thursday.

Highlands Butchery, located at 205 Rodoret St., will open to the public for the first time on Thursday.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

It will seat 50 people, including about 10 people at the full bar, said Kristina Mercer, an owner and manager of Highlands Butchery and Highland Family Farms.

To start off, the casual farm-to-table eatery will offer a limited menu of burgers, chicken, chicken wings, salads, some appetizers and a couple of desserts, Mercer said.

She said they are still waiting for a USDA inspection approval for the butcher shop side of the location to be fully operational.

However, Mercer said she has received permission to sell fresh and frozen meats, as well as prepackaged items from the front of the shop. The meat sold will be beef, pork and lamb, as well as Soutissa, a Waldensian sausage, she said.

Mercer and her husband, Jon, co-own Highland Family Farms, which consists of two working farms in Connelly Springs, with Daniel and Erin Wall.

All four of them were working in the restaurant on Saturday to get things ready.

“It has been crazy. It has been stressful, but we’re super excited. We met all of the staff this morning for the restaurant side and everybody is fabulous, they’re excited and we’re just looking forward to getting open to the public,” Mercer said on Friday.

They’ve done a few soft openings for friends and family, she said. And there were a few surprises, such as the need for a whisk and some additional trash cans. They’ve also had a few pieces of equipment glitches, Mercer said.

The restaurant and butcher shop will employ around 20 workers, including three butchers, Mercer said.

She said they will expand on things as they continue to get settled in.

“I just invite people to come check it out, even if they just want to come and look and see what we’ve got going on,” Mercer said.