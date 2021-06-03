Hiker falls to his death in Linville Gorge

A hiker fell to his death Thursday in the Linville Gorge.

The Burke County Emergency Communications Center received a call around 12:25 p.m. for an injured hiker off Rock Jock Trail in the Gorge, according to a press release from Burke County Emergency Management.

Rescuers found the hiker, 30-year-old Michael Patrick Ryva of Forest Park, Illinois, dead around 4 p.m.

Ryva had accidentally fallen around 80 feet from a ledge in the Gorge, the press release said.

Crews still were working to get the victim out of the Gorge around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night, the release said.

Burke County EMS Special Operations, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Emergency Management, NC Emergency Management, Oak Hill Fire Rescue, Linviile Central Rescue Squad, Ashford North Cove Fire Department and Spruce Pine Fire Rescue all responded to the scene.