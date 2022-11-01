Hildebran 5th grader rides his way to world championships

HILDEBRAN — It takes about 8 seconds to tie a shoelace, form a first impression or get bored with a video. For Hildebran Elementary School fifth grader William Buff, it takes exactly 8 seconds to win championships.

William, 10, has been riding the rodeo circuits since he was 3 years old. He started on sheep and advanced to horses and now rides half-ton steers. Earlier this month, William became a two-time World Champion Miniature Bull Riding winner, outlasting a bull named Chuckie in the junior division in Mesquite, Texas. Last year he won the peewee division at the same event. In both events, he was going up against 70-plus other young bull riders.

While most 10-year-olds collect video games or Legos, William collects championship rodeo belt buckles. He has about 50 so far, and the blond-haired, brown-eyed, 75-pound boy isn’t stopping there.

“I look at them (championship belt buckles) every night, and I think my future is going somewhere,” he said.

That “somewhere” is all the way to the Professional Bull Riders with some of his heroes, many he has already met, such as J.B. Mauney, Daylon Swearinger and Ezekiel Mitchell.

Though the mention of going pro makes his mom, Chelsey Smith, cringe slightly, she and his dad, Tray Buff, are his biggest fans.

“Mom is good with it as long as he graduates high school,” Smith said. “He has to graduate high school.”

In many ways, William is a typical fifth grader. He has an older sister who is 12 and a younger brother who is 5. He likes pizza, tacos, Dr. Pepper and sweet tea, he has a girlfriend he has known since kindergarten, and his favorite subject is math.

Terry Penland is one of his teachers at Hildebran Elementary.

“William is a good student,” he said. “He excels in math and works well with his peers. He loves playing different sports during recess with his classmates.”

Penland saw William ride over the summer in Hickory.

“It was truly remarkable to see him ride a bull,” he said. “I can’t imagine the fears and obstacles he had to overcome to conquer bull riding. He is certainly a very brave young man. I look forward to getting to see him ride again soon.”

William has influenced at least one classmate and his younger brother to try the sport, but he said bulls can sense fear, so it’s not for the faint of heart.

“If you’re too scared to ride one, it’s not your type of sport,” he said. “The bull feels if you are scared or not. Some people get on and just shake.”

“It’s a fun sport,” Smith added. “You’ve got to be prepared. If you’re scared, you can get yourself hurt.”

When he’s not riding a bull or studying, William is on a four-wheeler, though, atypically he bought it with his own earnings. Although being a two-time world champion comes with its own earnings, Smith said there are also expenses such as entry fees, helmets, vests, chaps, professional photos and hotel and other travel expense.

Like other kids his age who are into travel sports, William and his family are traveling to rodeos for his sport year round on most weekends. While some weekends they get to stay close to home, other rodeos are in places like neighboring Tennessee or as far away as Texas. William has competed in Texas seven times in his young life.

William, who has been around horses all his life, said his love for the sport started when he was 3 and a friend enticed him to ride a sheep. Since then, he has been through the ups of winning championships and the downs of breaking bones. William has broken a few bones playing football, too, but says bull riding is much more dangerous.

To prepare for his competition rides, William practices on a bucking barrel at home. He said he stays in shape by doing pushups and situps. His dad is his coach and a motivator as some of William’s “earnings” have come from winning bets with his dad. He got a cellphone after one rodeo and enough money to buy a felt hat he had had his eye on after another by winning bets with his dad.

“I haven’t lost many bets,” he said.

The quick-witted William said he doesn’t take after his dad when it comes to riding bulls.

“My dad rode a bull one time, and the bull went right and he went left,” he said.

But when it comes to being in the shoot on top of a 1,200-pound animal, William likes having his dad nearby.

“In the shoot, nobody’s in. It’s just me and the bull,” he said. “My buddies hype me up. And my Dad pulls on the ropes.”

Smith said she is proud of her son, who has gone out and secured his own sponsorships, including local companies such as Select Tire Pros of Hildebran, Homer’s Feed and Seed, H&H Hauling, Ken Wilson Plumbing, Turkey Creek Ranch and Rodeo, and M&G Cattle. She said seeing her son happy and her family together makes the traveling and bucks, breaks and bruises worth it.

“He goes out and does what he loves to do and has a smile on his face and accomplishes what he wants to accomplish,” she said.

William Buff appeared on the most recent episode of the Burke County Public Schools Podcast Learn in Burke to talk about his accomplishments. The full conversation can be accessed at tinyurl.com/3d2mch4s.