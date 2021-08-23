Hildebran company gets grant to expand

Burke County commissioners agreed to support a company in Hildebran that plans to expand and create 60 new jobs with a local match for a state grant.
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., told the Burke County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that the town of Hildebran has submitted a $500,000 building reuse grant application to the state for a Synergy Labs expansion. The company is located at 9479 Synergy Way.
Commissioners held a public hearing on and approved a 5% local match that would be split with the town and would equal $12,500 apiece. The county’s portion of the match will come from fund balance, according to the county.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the award of the Hildebran grant for Synergy Labs, a developer and manufacturer of pet and veterinary products. The $500,000 grant award announcement said it will help with the renovation of a 206,522-square-foot building. The company is expected to invest $2.3 million in the expansion.
With the 60 new jobs expected, salaries are expected to meet or exceed the average county wage and will include health care benefits, according to the county.
Also during the meeting, several people spoke during the public comments portion about the Confederate statue on the old Burke County courthouse square.
John Flood told commissioners he grew up in the South during segregation and he saw enough hatred against Black people in his childhood to last a lifetime. He said Confederate monuments were erected during a time when White people in the South were reasserting their power after the Civil War.
Flood told the board they all need to step outside of their White experience and put themselves in the shoes of a Black person and get rid of the statue.
Pastor George Logan asked commissioners to consider helping create a commission taskforce of people from both sides to come together and to talk about this issue and to get to know them and see if we all come up with the same conclusion and choose to become friends.
He said maybe they can choose to walk in love and make Burke County the most loving place on earth. Logan said he thinks the future is at stake here.
In other business, the board:
- Tabled until today a request rom Mary Gibbs to rezone 8.48-acres from Residential Two to General Business zoning district. Gibbs wanted the property rezoned so it could be marketed for commercial use. The land is located next to a convenience store at 900 Lenoir Road, Morganton, according to the county.
- Denied a request from Mickey Evans to rezone 1.14 acres at 2646 Raintree St., Connelly Springs, from Residential Two to General Business zoning district. Evans wanted to use the land as a storage yard for his business.