Hildebran company gets grant to expand

John Flood told commissioners he grew up in the South during segregation and he saw enough hatred against Black people in his childhood to last a lifetime. He said Confederate monuments were erected during a time when White people in the South were reasserting their power after the Civil War.

Flood told the board they all need to step outside of their White experience and put themselves in the shoes of a Black person and get rid of the statue.

Pastor George Logan asked commissioners to consider helping create a commission taskforce of people from both sides to come together and to talk about this issue and to get to know them and see if we all come up with the same conclusion and choose to become friends.

He said maybe they can choose to walk in love and make Burke County the most loving place on earth. Logan said he thinks the future is at stake here.

In other business, the board:

Tabled until today a request rom Mary Gibbs to rezone 8.48-acres from Residential Two to General Business zoning district. Gibbs wanted the property rezoned so it could be marketed for commercial use. The land is located next to a convenience store at 900 Lenoir Road, Morganton, according to the county.

Denied a request from Mickey Evans to rezone 1.14 acres at 2646 Raintree St., Connelly Springs, from Residential Two to General Business zoning district. Evans wanted to use the land as a storage yard for his business.