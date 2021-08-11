Hildebran league will host famous former athletes

A local league will host two former professional baseball players later this month.

Walkin’ Roll, a league of all ages for those with special needs, will be hosting the “Donuts and Dogs with the Daves” event on Friday, Aug. 27 from 6- 8 p.m. at the Albert Parkhurst Municipal Complex located at 202 S. Center St. in Hildebran.

The league will be hosting Dave Stevens, seven time Emmy award winner and the only pro baseball player to play with no legs, and Dave Clark, the only pro baseball player to pitch on crutches.

The event will allow members of the community to meet Stevens and Clark before they make an appearance at the Walkin’ Roll Baseball Camp on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9:45 a.m. to noon at the Hickory Crawdad’s Stadium.

Sharon Elliott, the director of Walkin’ Roll, is excited to offer opportunities like this to the community. She believes everyone should have the opportunity to participate in different activities and she is looking forward to offering more interactive opportunities as Walkin’ Roll continues to grow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}