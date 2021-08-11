Hildebran league will host famous former athletes

A local league will host two former professional baseball players later this month.
Walkin’ Roll, a league of all ages for those with special needs, will be hosting the “Donuts and Dogs with the Daves” event on Friday, Aug. 27 from 6- 8 p.m. at the Albert Parkhurst Municipal Complex located at 202 S. Center St. in Hildebran.
The league will be hosting Dave Stevens, seven time Emmy award winner and the only pro baseball player to play with no legs, and Dave Clark, the only pro baseball player to pitch on crutches.
The event will allow members of the community to meet Stevens and Clark before they make an appearance at the Walkin’ Roll Baseball Camp on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9:45 a.m. to noon at the Hickory Crawdad’s Stadium.
Sharon Elliott, the director of Walkin’ Roll, is excited to offer opportunities like this to the community. She believes everyone should have the opportunity to participate in different activities and she is looking forward to offering more interactive opportunities as Walkin’ Roll continues to grow.
“We are league for individuals of all ages with special needs,” Elliott said. “We offer lots of social opportunities to get together. We have game nights twice a month, in the spring we hope to be able to begin our 28th T-ball season and we hope to add other activities as situations hopefully improve with COVID-19. Our purpose is to provide support and fun for families of children and adults with special needs.”
Elliott is excited to host these two former professional athletes. She believes their insight and success, despite their disabilities, will allow members of the league to see they can do anything they set their mind to.
“We are excited about the opportunity of individuals to meet each of these professional athletes in person, prior to the event happening on Saturday,” Elliott said. “To hear their stories and let them tell a little bit about who they are and how they got where they are.
“I just think it's a wonderful inspiration to all of us. To not let our disability hold us back. To always use your strength as an ability, rather than your weakness.”
The event is free to the public and hot dogs and donuts will be provided. Space is limited, so seating is first come, first serve.
In order to get a head count for food and availability, RSVP to Elliott at 828-446-5106 by Aug. 23.
