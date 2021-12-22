 Skip to main content
Hildebran man dies in wreck in Catawba
Hildebran man dies in wreck in Catawba

CATAWBA -- A Hildebran man died Tuesday evening after he wrecked near the town of Catawba.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Todd Martin Bradshaw, 57, of Hildebran, died at the scene on Bolton Road near Hudson Chapel Road.

A release from the agency said troopers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at around 6:30 p.m. after Bradshaw ran off the road to the right in a curve. The 2005 GMC Sierra he was driving traveled down an embankment and overturned in a creek, it said.

The release said Bradshaw, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt when he wrecked.

Troopers do not suspect impairment to be a contributing factor, according to the release.

