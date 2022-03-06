Hildebran manufacturer designs socks to benefit Ukrainian orphanage

HILDEBRAN — A local company put their best foot forward this week when they rolled out a new sock designed to help a Ukrainian orphanage.

DeFeet International, a sock manufacturer based in Hildebran, rolled out the design to help a Ukrainian orphanage to which they have a personal connection, said Rob Dickerson, vice president of sales for the company.

“We have a friend who adopted a son from the Ukraine three years ago,” Dickerson said. “They were telling us about the kids, there’s 53 kids, and they’re all huddled in a bomb shelter trying to stay safe during all this.”

Dickerson said the family was able to wire some money to one of the people taking care of the kids in the orphanage before the war amped up, and they’ve been able to stay in contact.

He said it was a collaboration between the owners, Shane and Hope Cooper, their son, Morgan, and the rest of the company’s staff to create the sock.