Hillman Beer temporary taproom in Morganton to open later this month

Hillman Beer was expected to open a temporary taproom in January across the street from where it will have its permanent location.

But it looks like it will be later this month when the taproom opens.

Greig Hillman, one of the owners of the brewery, said the hope is to open the temporary taproom in the former Buff Tire building on South Sterling Street by the end of February. He said permitting for the temporary taproom is complete so people should see increased activity going on there.

The city of Morganton approved a permit on Dec. 19 for a temporary taproom for Hillman to paint, add a sink, add lighting and build a bar at 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton. Hillman has said Hillman Beer will lease the former Buff Tire location short-term but won’t own that property.

The temporary taproom is expected to serve a large selection of Hillman’s crafted beers, along with a small selection of wines and ciders.

Hillman told The News Herald they are anxious to get it open.

“Everyone in Morganton has been very receptive and excited that we’re coming and we are, too,” Hillman said.

He said they are still working on the design for the main brewery in the former Catawba Brewing Co. building on South Green Street at East Concord Street. Hillman Brewery is expected to have a restaurant and a tasting area in the main brewery.

Renovations on the main brewery and restaurant are expected to take about a year, with an anticipated completion around the end of 2023 or early 2024, Hillman has said.

The brewery is looking to invest more than $1 million to renovate the building to include a kitchen, and hire 10 full-time employees, according to a previous News Herald story. In early January, the Morganton City Council agreed to two $75,000 loans for the brewery — one a Community Development Block Grant Small Business Loan and the other a Main Street Small Business Loan Program. The Main Street loan is a forgiveness loan, so if the business still is in operation after five years, the remaining balance will be forgiven.

Both loans have been personally guaranteed by the owners of the brewery, according to city officials.

Hillman Beer has two other locations in Asheville and Old Fort.

The Morganton location will offer a variety of traditional pub fare entrees and appetizers as well as vegan and vegetarian options. It will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, Hillman Beer has said.

Job openings for Hillman Beer are posted on indeed.com.