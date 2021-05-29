Hilltop Street to close for work on water tank

Contractors will be upgrading cell tower equipment on the Valdese Avenue water tank in Morganton from Tuesday through June 8.

While work is being performed, Hilltop Street will be closed from Valdese Avenue to just before 120 Hilltop St. from June 2-7 to allow for construction equipment and crews to work freely and safely in the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid traveling in the area while work is being performed to ensure the safety of the contractors. Local drivers will be allowed to get to their homes.

For more information, contact the Morganton Water Resources Department at 828-438-5276.