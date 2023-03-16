Hiplet Ballerinas of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center will dance their way to CoMMA on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The only company in the world to perform the signature trademark style, Hiplet (Hip—Lay), created by decorated dance instructor Homer Hans Bryant, the Hiplet Ballerinas fuse classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color.

Promoting inclusivity in both their cast and audience, Hiplet features true-toned tights, modern music, and dancers of all shapes, sizes and colors. Performances may incorporate the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe — all while showcasing Hiplet’s trademark sass, hip movements, and struts against popular music audiences will recognize from Black Violin to Beyoncé.

“Ever since we saw their performance in 2021, we have been trying to get them here,” CoMMA Director Sharon Jablonski said. “This is such a great group of girls and their dancing is nothing short of fabulous. Be sure to bring your kids, it is truly an inspirational performance and shows clearly that any shape or size can dance!”

Hiplet Ballerinas first found fame in 2016 when their videos went viral on BuzzFeed, Good Morning America, and The Huffington Post. Since then, they’ve traveled the world performing in Paris Fashion Week, at half-time shows for the NBA, in Hong Kong’s Chinese New Years Day Parade, and more.

Tickets for the performance are $50-$55 for adults and $45 for students (plus sales tax).

For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.