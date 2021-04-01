Historic Morganton Festival to get new look for 2021

Get ready for three weekends of fun as the Historic Morganton Festival looks to return, albeit downsized, for 2021.
Morganton Festival Weekends will take place over the weekends of Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 10-11 with a tagline of “Traditionally held, safely downscaled,” said Abby Nelson, manager of the city’s Main Street department.
Each Friday during the Festival Weekends will see a concert held on the courthouse square with some traditional festival fare to follow on Saturday, she said.
“They’re people’s favorite elements, or one of their favorite elements, combined into an event that can be managed and that we can make sure that we follow any guidelines or restrictions that may currently be in place at that time,” Nelson said. “Hopefully, we’ll be in an area where we can be more open, but from what we’ve learned, and what we’ve all experienced over the past year, it’s best to play it safe, especially initially.”
The lineup for each of the Saturdays throughout the event will feature about 50 vendors, several of the most popular food vendors from previous festivals and a specialty event, like the Sunrise Run and the MADE competition, said Sharon Jablonski, director of cultural and creative development for the city of Morganton.
Planning for the festival came with guidance from the North Carolina Festival Association of Events task force, which came up with a document to advise towns how to put together events safely, Nelson said.
“We’re currently only where mass gatherings can be 100 people,” Nelson said. “We’re betting and hoping that it will be more than that by the end of August, first of September, but you just don’t know. So we’re planning it as if it could happen tomorrow, but with the hope that it can be more expansive late summer.”
Traditionally, the festival sees a larger concert to headline its Saturday night performance, but this year the focus will be on smaller performers for the Friday night concerts.
“First of all, those (larger) performances cost us … $40,000,” Jablonski said. “And then the sound costs another $30,000. I hope in 2022 we will come back with that, but I just don’t feel good about that level of crowd. … I don’t think it’s the right time to do it.”
This would’ve made 39 years of festivals for the city, but Jablonski said they will not be including this in the count of official festivals. Instead, they will pick that count up next year when the city hopes it can return in full swing.
“I am very excited,” Nelson said. “After a year of not being able to do anything with all of our Friday night concerts cancelled, festival was cancelled, and so I think this is a great solution, and, hopefully, people will be excited about it as well.”
She said each weekend will be unique, with different craft and food vendors, and different bands and specialty events each week.
“You’ll have the race weekend, it’ll be a more arts-driven focus the next weekend, you’ll have the MADE engineering competition the last weekend for middle school and high school students, as well as various roving acts and entertainment for the kids,” Nelson said. “I think this is a great opportunity for 2021 and hope by 2022 we’ll be back to our usual show.”
Those interested in participating in a food or craft vendor can start to look for the applications online starting the middle of next week. Registration for the Sunrise Race now is available online at https://morgantonfest.org/sunrise-run/.
“We’ve been getting so many calls from our craft vendors,” Nelson said. “This is people’s employment, this is what many do for a living and so they’re very excited and eager to get back and on with the show. Of course, as information develops, we will post that on the Historic Morganton Festival’s Facebook page, as well as our website.”
More details will be announced as the festival weekends approach.
“It’s three weekends in a row of different activities, different things to do, more options, so I think it will be fun for the whole family,” Nelson said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.