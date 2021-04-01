Historic Morganton Festival to get new look for 2021

“We’re currently only where mass gatherings can be 100 people,” Nelson said. “We’re betting and hoping that it will be more than that by the end of August, first of September, but you just don’t know. So we’re planning it as if it could happen tomorrow, but with the hope that it can be more expansive late summer.”

Traditionally, the festival sees a larger concert to headline its Saturday night performance, but this year the focus will be on smaller performers for the Friday night concerts.

“First of all, those (larger) performances cost us … $40,000,” Jablonski said. “And then the sound costs another $30,000. I hope in 2022 we will come back with that, but I just don’t feel good about that level of crowd. … I don’t think it’s the right time to do it.”

This would’ve made 39 years of festivals for the city, but Jablonski said they will not be including this in the count of official festivals. Instead, they will pick that count up next year when the city hopes it can return in full swing.

“I am very excited,” Nelson said. “After a year of not being able to do anything with all of our Friday night concerts cancelled, festival was cancelled, and so I think this is a great solution, and, hopefully, people will be excited about it as well.”