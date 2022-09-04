Historic neighborhood sign of family legacy - Burke County Notebook

Curiosity has led me down some interesting roads, including the old Yellow Mountain Road in Burke County, where I recently found a nearly forgotten community.

This journey began in The News Herald archive room at the History Museum of Burke County. Every Wednesday, I visit the archive room, pick a week’s worth of editions from a bygone year and take photographs of them for the newspaper’s “Throwback Thursday” photo gallery.

A headline from a 1970 edition caught my eye. It heralded an unofficial mayor of a place called “Huntertown.” I had never heard of a Huntertown around here, so I put my camera down and read the article, written by Burke County legend, the late Rev. W. Flemon McIntosh Jr.

The article was a love letter to a historic African American community called Huntertown, situated on NC 126, known as the Yellow Mountain Road. Rev. Mac noted that the community began at the Lake James Fire and Rescue facility and proceeded up NC 126 2 miles toward Lake James. It was named for the many residents of the Hunter family, whose history in the area goes back at least to the 19th century.

The Rev. Mac took it upon himself to declare lifetime Huntertown resident Robert Hunter Sr., 77 at the time, mayor of the community.

“Mr. Rob,” as he was known, worked many jobs in his lifetime. He helped to build the dam at Lake James, worked for a road construction company, the Morganton Tannery, and as a custodian for the Morganton Grammar School, all while he farmed his land.

He had been an active member of Shiloh AME Church, one of the cornerstones of Huntertown, since 1914, serving as trustee, steward and Sunday school class leader and superintendent. He also co-founded a prayer band that performed for local churches.

“The well-known churchman is called upon to make many decisions, religious and political,” the Rev. Mac wrote. “He has always served in positions where he could help people. He is endowed with relentless courage and will let you know just what he is thinking about the issue at hand. Nevertheless, he is loved and revered by many.”

Since I had interviewed Lake James Fire Chief Alexander Corpening a few years ago when he was named “Distinguished Person of the Year” by the Rotary Club of Morganton, I contacted him to see if he could tell me more about the history of Huntertown. He invited me to visit the fire department to talk with him and his brother, Kenneth Corpening.

The brothers remembered “Papa Rob,” who served as chaplain at the fire department from its creation in 1969 to his death in 1978. A memorial tribute hanging in the hallway features photos of deceased Lake James fire fighters. Many Hunters are represented, including Rob and some of his sons.

Alexander and Kenneth also were born and raised in Huntertown and remember its glory days. Rev. Mac had mentioned a local gathering place called Mooney’s Park, and the brothers shared memories of enjoying community fish fry dinners there and playing horseshoes.

“We were raised up there,” Alexander said. “We were up there every day.”

The park was created by Huntertown resident Tealer Mooney, who once lived on the site and ran a small convenience store there. The store also served as a dance hall.

“It was a recreation place,” Alexander said. “Guys would go up there and play on the piano and dance a little bit.”

He later drove me to the spot where the park used to be, which is now a private residence. The Lake James Community Center, built in the early 1970s, eventually became the place for residents to meet.

Alexander also pointed out an empty field where children often played baseball. Kenneth added that everyone in Huntertown helped take care of the children in the community.

They said most residents lacked material wealth, but were rich in support of each other.

“It’s a nice little neighborhood,” Alexander said. “Everybody looked after everybody else.”

The brothers then offered to take me to see their mother, Annie Bell Corpening. At 98, she is believed to be the oldest Hunter (by birth) residing in Huntertown. She still preaches at St. James Church of God, the other church serving the community.

Annie Bell described a time when horses and wagons traversed the Yellow Mountain Road. In later years, the Burke County Transit bus took residents downtown for 10 cents a ride.

She worked for Drexel Furniture Company and raised six children. In addition to working factory and housekeeping jobs, most Huntertown residents grew their own crops and raised their own livestock.

“We didn’t have no easy time,” Annie Bell said.

She remembered community canning events during the growing season. The women would meet in different people’s homes, sometimes a few times a week, to preserve their garden bounty, pooling their resources while enjoying each other’s company. There were similar group events for hog killings, bean pickings and corn shuckings.

Alexander noted that a lot of local Hunters have died in the last few decades. Others have moved away. Gatherings are harder to come by than in the old days.

“Development came up in here, these gated communities,” he said. “Things changed quick.”

He said he thought it would be nice if the city or county would honor Huntertown with a plaque, as they recently did with the historic African American community of Jonesboro on Concord Street in Morganton, to help preserve its place in history.

Huntertown may be fading from local memory, but lasting imprints on the landscape remain. I saw it on street signs bearing the Hunter and Corpening family names. I saw it in the friendliness of neighbors to whom Alexander waved as we drove up the road. I saw it in the solemnity of the Shiloh AME Church cemetery, where members of the Hunter family are buried. But mostly, I saw it in the smiles of the Corpening family as they relived fond memories of their close-knit community.