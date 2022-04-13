Historical Museum holds open house

The North Carolina School for the Deaf celebrated its Founders Day by holding an open house at the NCSD Historical Museum.
The museum, first started by NCSD alum Jimmy Autry in 1977 as part of his senior project, is located in the former superintendent's house. The house, which housed the school's director until 1985, became the museum's permanent home in 2003 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The NCSD Historical Museum is located at 517 W. Fleming Drive, Morganton, and is open by appointment. Contact ncsdhmuseum@gmail.com for more information or to set up an appointment.