Burke County history is important to me.

While I was raised in Caldwell County among my father’s family, three-fourths of my origin is here. My ancestral blend includes a double shot of Corpening sprinkled with some Ervin and Harshaw, then brewed through an Avery filter with Dula on top. Even so, in my history work I’ve been occasionally and somewhat derisively reminded that I’m “not from here,” but I recognize this as the sometimes exclusionary nature of small towns and offer what I have.

Black history is important to me.

It is a foundational piece of American history, even though it has been edited and often deleted from our teaching and learning spaces for decades. Last month, I experienced the usual annual increase in invitations to present around the history of African Americans to celebrate Black History Month.

While I agree that Black History should be taught all through the year, I also believe that specifying a month of recognition is of great importance. There are powerful stories to tell, and Black History Month creates an opportunity to concentrate on the accomplishments and experiences of a people whose presence has been marginalized for centuries.

It has been said that history is a political project. On Feb. 23 of last week, the North Carolina House of Representatives introduced HB187, the “Equality in Education Act,” which serves as North Carolina’s version of the “discomfort” bills seeking to limit how history is being taught across the nation. Whether you support the bill or not, by its very contents it proves the political nature of history. Again.

An organization that is helping Blacks in North Carolina reflect diverse perspectives is the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. I have served as one of 10 appointed commissioners across the state since 2019. The Commission serves all the people of North Carolina by curating, preserving and sharing both historic and contemporary information about the many expressions of the Black experience in this state, a few of which are described here.

“Freedom Roads,” is a statewide trail system that recognizes roads, rivers and ports in North Carolina that were crucial to the efforts of enslaved African Americans seeking freedom. It recognizes the freedom seekers and the groups and individuals who supported and assisted them. “Freedom Roads” is a great, self-paced group or family road trip that will take you to several North Carolina cities.

Between 1759 and 1787, 11 documented slave ship voyages landed in North Carolina. Another project of the Commission, “Africa to Carolina,” is a web-based resource detailing the existence of these vessels and approximately 2,000 enslaved Africans who survived the journey from Africa to the North Carolina coast. It illustrates the direct relationship between North Carolina, the Transatlantic Slave Trade, and the development of the institution of slavery.

“A Tale of Two Ships” is a developing project that will tell the 18th century story of a French slave ship named “La Concorde” that was captured by a group of pirates during a voyage to Martinique and renamed the “Queen Anne’s Revenge.” This ship went on to become the flagship of the infamous pirate Blackbeard’s fleet before running aground off the coast of present-day Beaufort. The history of “La Concorde” and the story of the enslaved people aboard the ship will be researched and interpreted to reveal their stories.

One of the Commission’s projects has appeared here at the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library. The Green Book “Oasis Spaces” traveling exhibit spotlights 327 businesses in North Carolina that were listed in “The Negro Motorist Green Book” between 1936 and 1966. The book pointed travelers to restaurants and hotels, to tourist homes, nightclubs and beauty salons, and its companion website highlights the complex statewide network that was part of an interstate system enabling Blacks to travel safely through Sundown towns and other areas where they were threatened with violence and had no access to general services or lodging.

A program that will soon have a permanent Burke County presence is the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail. For generations, people in North Carolina have used spaces to organize, strategize and protest to advance the civil rights of people of color. The Commission is working across the state to physically mark sites that were critical to the Civil Rights Movement in North Carolina, one of which will be placed at Slades Chapel AME Zion Church in the coming months.

Other organizations exist to help tell these and other powerful and enlightening stories. Oral history initiatives exist at regional universities, and the North Carolina Room at the Morganton Public Library provides assistance in discovering local and regional history.

Black History Month brings us together with a common goal at a common time to focus on one aspect of the long-term and complex American democratic project. If we don’t set aside time to celebrate this history, or Hispanic Heritage Month, or Asian-Pacific Islander Month or Native American Heritage Month and others, in addition to the consistent study of “standardized” history, these transformative stories can fall between the proverbial cracks and conveniently be removed from the conscious and conscience of our country.

History is important.

History is political.

History is in our hands.