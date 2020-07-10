History of the High Rise

Western Youth Institution is a 16-story building, known across the state as the High Rise Prison. It is the tallest building in a large swath western of N.C. Currently it stands in the South Mountains of Burke County, near Morganton. Construction began in the late 1960s and the first inmates were housed there in May 1971. It was closed to inmates at the end of 2013. The structure will come crashing down when it is imploded on July 11.
I remember a frigid winter in the mid- to late-‘90s that convinced me that the building had serious structural problems. A cold front brought unusually low temperatures and a stiff wind blew from the South Mountains directly against the building. Many of the 182 windows on the front of the building were hit by the wind and allowed cold air to seep in. One especially cold night I had staff check temperatures in a sample of the rooms (cells) on B and C halls and found it was so cold the inmates were in danger of hypothermia.
I was the warden (Superintendent) and I was responsible for the institution and that included the health of the inmates. I authorized inmates to be moved into the hallways where it was several degrees warmer. Then I had staff go to other prisons to collect additional blankets. Those actions provided safety from the cold. Despite many attempts to solve the problems with the windows and other structural issues, the building continued to deteriorate. Wisdom teaches us that “to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven … a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together … a time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away” (from Ecclesiastes 3.) The time has come for the High Rise to come down.
On the other hand, now is also a time to remember the institution because it played an important role in the prison system and in the community. Before it was built, young offenders were housed with older inmates — even at Central Prison. At that time 16- and 17-year olds were often convicted and sentenced as adults and sent to adult prisons. There were even a few 14- and 15-year olds put in adult prisons. Progressive thinkers in the 1960s saw the need to separate those youthful offenders from the older, hardened criminals. The State Commissioner of Corrections, Lee Bounds, developed the concept of the multi-story prisons. The site in Burke County was chosen due the availability of state-owned land and other resources.
Most people who go to prison get out. The only question is whether they return to the community as better citizens who are less likely to continue their criminal behavior. Not only did the High Rise prison keep the younger inmates away from the older ones, creative and competent staff and leaders developed innovative correctional programs that helped thousands of inmates return to the community in better condition than before their incarceration. For example, soon after the High Rise opened, staff developed an important relationship with Western Piedmont Community College. Based on the good work of the two facilities, the prison became the first in the state permitted to give GED tests. Eventually, there were “graduation” programs for around 25 to 30 inmates every quarter.
The youthful offenders needed a substance abuse treatment program so several of my staff, including Bob Smith, Bill Hartley and Bill Morrow as well as Tom Ivestor from the central office, developed SARGE (Substance Abuse Recovery Group Experience) in 1987.
Opportunities for spiritual growth were provided in the chapel which was built onto the prison. The groundbreaking was held Dec. 12, 1989, a cold and snowy day. The chapel was completed on Oct. 11, 1990. Chaplain Bill Hall worked tirelessly to provide spiritual care for the inmates.
Prison staff also worked with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to create another training program which allowed inmates to become certified as Health Care Technicians. Several were employed at other state care centers and hospitals after their release from prison. Additionally, a lot of the inmates were given work assignments and some of those workers helped the people of Burke County.
One of the more interesting programs we developed during the 10 and a half years that I managed the prison was known as BRIDGE (Building, Rehabilitating, Instructing, Developing, Growing, Employing). The prison system and the N.C. Forest Services worked together to train strong, young inmates to fight forest fires and work in the forests of N.C. Initially the program was solely operated out of Western Youth Institution, but it was so successful that it was expanded to other prisons. Prison staff worked diligently to select inmates who met strict criteria and those inmates were then trained by professional forestry staff. The inmates were taught to fight fires at a moment’s notice, and they worked to care for the forests and trails in the region when not fighting fires. They were taught the value of a strong work ethic.
All of these interesting and innovative programs were developed in a prison where the uniformed correctional officers were especially trained in a behavior modification program that was put in place teach inmates to behave appropriately. The correctional officers were the unsung heroes of the institution. When I was given responsibility for managing the prison 24 hours a day, I knew I was dependent on the dedication of the correctional officers. The officers get credit for the fact that we had very few serious assaults, that we had a very minimal drug problem, and that there were no serious (close custody) escapes under my watch. I wish the citizens and political leaders of our state realized how important correctional officers are — I wish their salaries and benefits could be increased to reflect their true value. I know that I valued the officers I managed.
In the late 1980s through the early 1990s the prison population across the state grew rapidly and it affected the High Rise. There are 503 cells in the building (10 regular housing floors with 46 single man cells each, the infirmary on the 15th floor has 10 medical cells and the 16th floor segregation unit has 33 cells). However, more than 650 inmates were squeezed into the prison much of the time during those years — many slept on bunk beds in the dayrooms. Eventually, the overcrowding necessitated the building of four additional 50-bed dorms on the west side of the building.
Both of those major construction projects, the chapel and the four dorms, provided challenges for my custody staff because the inmate population had to be kept from the construction work (including the tools) while simultaneously guided to various work or educational sites within the prison. Under the supervision of Steve Bailey and Clyde Ross, the custody staff succeeded and there were no major incidents.
One of the less obvious, but important accomplishments of the High Rise was to provide work for Burke County citizens. The work was both difficult and meaningful. Most of the youthful offenders had significant challenges — some were addicted to drugs, many had been abused in their homes, and often they were angry and dangerous. Yet, they were teenagers. Finding the right balance between control and therapy was challenging. It took special people to do the job well. I was especially honored that our staff did their job in a time that our society was moving forward on several fronts. It was a privilege for me to promote the first African American to the position of Captain. Further, after the four dorms were added I was thrilled to be able to promote two women to Lieutenants. They were the first female Correctional Lieutenants in the entire western half of N.C. to work custody positions.
The High Rise was in the forefront of positive social change. From the time the High Rise was called to keep teenagers from being locked in harsh places such as Central Prison to the current movement to handle them in the juvenile system the High Rise did its job well. Wisdom teaches us that the season for placing teenagers in prison has passed. While we will always remember the good accomplished in its season, the time has come for the High Rise prison to come down.
